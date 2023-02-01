2023 Siloam Springs Winter Homecoming

Senior maid Miah Anchondo, daughter of Manuel and Ashley Anchondo, was escorted by golf representative William Van Asche, son of Randy and Casey Van Asche.

Senior maid Emily Brown, daughter of Tony and Ginger Brown, was escorted by bowling representative Brian Duncan, son of Sam and Misty Duncan.

Senior maid Yareli Cecilio, daughter of Jose and Angeles Cecilio, was escorted by basketball representative Marcus Molina, son of Tony and Jane Molina.

Senior maid Emma Hoskins, daughter of Jim and Jane Hoskins, was escorted by cross country representative Riley Harrison, son of Derek and Julie Harrison.

Senior maid and basketball representative Mimo Jacklik, daughter of Nicholas Jacklik, was escorted by basketball representative Levi Fox, son of Randy and Brandy Fox.

Senior maid Erica Lescard, granddaughter of Rick and Beverly Lescard, was escorted by basketball representative Wilson Cunningham, son of Curtis and Amanda Cunningham.

Senior maid Alyson McWilliams, daughter of Thomas McWilliams, was escorted by basketball representative Jaxson Spence, son of Jason and Jodie Spence.

Senior maid Lauren Naustvik, daughter of Oddvar and Amie Naustvik, was escorted by basketball representative Camden Blackfox, son of Shawn and Alisha Blackfox.

Senior maid Sydney Omo, daughter of Lee and Angel Omo, was escorted by basketball representative Dalton Newman, son of Aaron Newman and Angela Martin.

Senior maid Ashlee Ramirez, daughter of Sergio and Louisa Ramirez, was escorted by baseball representative Andrew Pilcher, son of John Pilcher and Kristy Pair.

Senior maid and basketball representative Brooke Ross, daughter of Mark and Jodina Ross, was escorted by swim representative Gabriel Fox, son of Daniel and Jennifer Fox.

Senior maid and basketball manager Sofia Santiago Encarnacion, daughter of Nilda Encarnacion, was escorted by track representative Michael Rauch, son of Edwin and Joann Mendez.

Senior maid and basketball representative Audrey Sears, daughter of Kevin and Sarah Sears, was escorted by soccer representative Cristian Lopez, son of Gregorio Lopez and Maria Lopez.

Senior maid and basketball representative Brooke Smith, daughter of Eric and Lisa Smith, was escorted by basketball representative Nathan Vachon, son of Scott and Laura Vachon.

Senior maid and basketball representative Sophie Stephenson, daughter of Chess Stephenson and Holly Marion, was escorted by band representative Ivan Quinonez, son of Juan and Julia Quinonez.

