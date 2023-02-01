Arrests and citations

• Natalie Coline Pack, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Chester Glennford Jones, 36, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Lucas David Sisson, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jessica Rae Shumar, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Calvin Junior LeRoy, 46, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Johnny Ray Gilbert, 58, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Gregory Christopher Mollica, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.

Jan. 24

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Solymar Palacio, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Casey Hansen, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brandon Allen Dillard, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kristy Lee Marriner, 44, cited in connection with theft

Jan. 25

• Jason Arron Lasater, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Rickson Timothy, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mario Cu-Choc, 40, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - first degree/ risk of death or serious injury.

Jan. 26

• Jason James Meier, 40, arrested in connection with forgery; nonfinancial identity fraud; failure to appear.

• Lauren Kaye Mohney, 37, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; assault on family or household member- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Ricky Dee Kirby, 56, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of fentanyl.

• Jessica Alyssa Rickman, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Winkel Lobwij, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 27

• Charles Lewis Williams Jr, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Thomas Ray Jetton, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jan. 28

• Raquiz Quantel Junior, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jeremiah Michael Powell, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Allegra Tiara Warnick, 27, arrested in connection with public intoxication.