Farmington sweeps junior high basketball teams

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys lost their second straight game Thursday, Jan. 26, with a 47-35 loss to Farmington inside Panther Activity Center.

Farmington led 13-4 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs (14-3, 3-2 Northwest River Valley) pulled within 23-18 at halftime.

Farmington took a 38-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led Siloam Springs with 13 points,while Stewart Schwaninger had 10, A.J. Moore six, and Cole Pittman, Eli Mann and Crew Webb each with two.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls lost their third straight with a 78-35 loss at Farmington on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Farmington led 22-14 after the first quarter and 47-21 at halftime. The Lady Cardinals took a 68-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Cenzi Johnson led Siloam Springs (9-9, 2-3) with 11 points, while Kenlee Moore had eight, Natalie Perez six, Jadyn O'Brien and Reagan Bishop each with four and Morgan Jones two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys dropped a 33-26 loss to Farmington on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Panther Activity Center.

Farmington jumped out to a 12-2 lead after the first quarter and led 23-8 at halftime.

Siloam springs outscored the Cardinals 13-2 in the third to close the gap to 25-21 going into the fourth.

Ryan Shipp led Siloam Springs (8-4) with 15 points, while Brady Addington had seven and Kaden Dunn four.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls lost 51-24 at Farmington on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Farmington led 19-2 after the first quarter and 33-7 at halftime. The Lady Cardinals led 41-16 going into the fourth quarter.

Erika Ellis and Juleeann Dunn each had seven to lead Siloam Springs (8-2), while Madison Workman scored six, Audrey Deshane three and Hope Nam one.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys were defeated 41-21 by Farmington on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Panther Activity Center.

Farmington led 10-0 after the first quarter and 19-5 at halftime before taking a 29-9 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Ryan Vachon led Siloam Springs (10-3) with eight points, while Skyler Hipp had five and Cale Sutulovich, Marcus Smith, Kyle Honn and Felix Reynoso each with two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls lost at Farmington 49-3 on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Jadyn O'Brien scored three points for the Lady Panthers (1-9).

Up next

The seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade girls are scheduled to host Van Buren Northridge/Van Buren High on Wednesday in a makeup game after Monday's scheduled games were postponed by winter weather. The girls teams will then travel to Greenwood on Thursday.

The seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade boys travel to Van Buren Northridge/Van Buren High on Wednesday before hosting Greenwood on Thursday.