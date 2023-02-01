Heart attack signs women can’t afford to ignore

Each year heart disease claims the lives of more women than any other health condition. Heart disease can result in heart attacks, yet the symptoms of a heart attack aren't always obvious, especially among women.

The most common sign of a heart attack is chest pain. In women, that pain may feel like a fullness, squeezing or pressure, or follow the telltale pattern of a crushing ache.

Other heart attack symptoms include:

• Shortness of breath

• Nausea

• Feeling lightheaded or breaking out in a cold sweat.

• Discomfort may also radiate in the back, jaw, shoulder, arm or stomach.

If you think you're having a heart attack, call 911 or go to an emergency room as soon as possible. How you respond to a heart attack could save your life.

