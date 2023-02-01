Manage Subscription
Heart attack signs women can’t afford to ignore

by Siloam Springs Regional Hospital | February 1, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Each year heart disease claims the lives of more women than any other health condition. Heart disease can result in heart attacks, yet the symptoms of a heart attack aren't always obvious, especially among women.

The most common sign of a heart attack is chest pain. In women, that pain may feel like a fullness, squeezing or pressure, or follow the telltale pattern of a crushing ache.

Other heart attack symptoms include:

• Shortness of breath

• Nausea

• Feeling lightheaded or breaking out in a cold sweat.

• Discomfort may also radiate in the back, jaw, shoulder, arm or stomach.

If you think you're having a heart attack, call 911 or go to an emergency room as soon as possible. How you respond to a heart attack could save your life.

The emergency rooms at Northwest Health and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital are here for you and your family 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn more about our services or to find an ER near you, visit EmergencyRoomNow.com/northwest-health/ today.

Sign up for the Healthy Heart Challenge

It's time to show your heart some love with our 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge. Sign up now and every day in February we'll send you heart healthy tips along with a daily challenge to boost heart health. Visit NorthwestHealth.com/heart-challenge to register today!

Print Headline: Heart attack signs women can’t afford to ignore

