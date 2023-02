Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Rotary Club President Stanley Church (left), receives a donation of $250 from Siloam Springs police officer Christopher Ramos and Aubrey Brosch during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Ramos helped recover Brosch's beloved stuffed bunny and Brosch's mother, director Lesa Rissler, made the donation to the Rotary Club for its healing garden as well as a second donation of $250 to the Kiwanis Club.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Rotary Club President Stanley Church (left), receives a donation of $250 from Siloam Springs police officer Christopher Ramos and Aubrey Brosch during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Ramos helped recover Brosch's beloved stuffed bunny and Brosch's mother, director Lesa Rissler, made the donation to the Rotary Club for its healing garden as well as a second donation of $250 to the Kiwanis Club.

Print Headline: Helping others heal

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content