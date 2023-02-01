Herald-Leader obituaries for Feb. 1, 2023

Daniella Andrea Hawkins

Daniella Andrea Hawkins, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 22, 2023.

She was born on May 31, 2021, in Siloam Springs, to Daniel Hawkins and Yazmin Mercado.

She is preceded in death by Grandma Fronterhouse; Nana Gina; Tio Pille; and uncle Jacob Saucedo.

She is survived by her parents, siblings, Madelyn, Carlos, Mateo, Izzac, Iziaah, Daniel, Athena, and Fernanda; grandmother, Patricia Gonzales, of Springdale, Ark.; grandfather, Fernando Mercado and Maria, of Watts, Okla.; grandmother, Amber Sosa; great aunt, Caroline Linn, of Siloam Springs, Ark., and many aunts and uncles.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Chapel, Siloam Springs.

Fernando Serrano

Fernando Serrano, 75, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Jan. 28, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born July 24, 1947, to Ascension and Eulalia (Mancillas) Serrano, in El Paso, Texas.

He is preceded in death by both parents.

He is survived by his wife Maria (de la Luz Cervantes) Serrano, of the home; sons, Alvaro Serrano, of Midland, Texas, and Orlando Serrano and wife Ana Rosa, of Siloam Springs; daughters, Diana Serrano and husband Diego Resendez, of Decatur, Ark., and Cinthya Serrano and husband Marco Chavez, of Gentry, Ark.; and seven grandchildren.

Mass Service will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, with a visitation immediately following from 1-3 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1998 Hwy 412, Siloam Springs. Burial will follow, at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.