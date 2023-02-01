Homecoming victory

Siloam Springs' boys rose to the occasion once again in another tough 5A-West Conference game.

The Panthers got two big baskets from Dalton Newman and Levi Fox, two clutch free throws from Nate Vachon and forced a pair of huge turnovers -- all in the final 75 seconds -- to knock off Harrison 48-45 on homecoming Friday night before a big crowd inside Panther Activity Center.

With the win, the Panthers remained tied for first place in the 5A-West Conference with Greenbrier after all three teams -- Harrison, Greenbrier and Siloam Springs -- entered the game all tied at the top.

"Overwhelmingly proud of the way our kids played on a night when nothing was easy, and it wasn't like we shot tremendous," Siloam Springs Coach Tim Stewart said. "Really proud of the kids for finding ways to win a tight game when stuff doesn't go right. That's a big deal. It just shows some of the toughness this group has and we're really proud of that."

And Friday night's showdown with the Panthers and Goblins came right down to the wire, as many felt it would.

Siloam Springs carried a 36-31 lead into the fourth quarter, and maintained that five-point lead after baskets by Nathan Hawbaker and Newman to open the quarter to answer Harrison buckets.

Leading 40-39, Newman scored inside to put the Panthers in front 42-39, but Harrison's Kason Hilligoss knocked down a 3-pointer in the corner to tie the game 42-42.

With 1:13 remaining, Fox scored on a layup on a nice feed from Vachon to go up 44-42, but Harrison's Ryder Scribner knocked down a 3-pointer at the top of the key to give the Goblins a 45-44 lead with 59 seconds left.

With 30 seconds remaining, Newman drove left and scored inside to put the Panthers back up 46-45.

"Dalton can score so many different ways, and Nate's the same way, can score so many different ways," Stewart said. "There's times when fatigue sets in and with all the stuff and the energy in the gym, we were fatigued at times. And when you're fatigued, certain shots are easier than others. We thought (Newman) had taken the easy way out at times, and we just challenged him to get both feet in the paint. We call it a 'nova' move, we want you to get a strong move to the basket. He did that, that was a big and the kids feed off of that. They saw what happened, and didn't get the and-one but got the big layup, and those are winning plays."

Siloam Springs forced a Harrison turnover with 13.8 seconds left to get the ball back. Harrison only had one team foul at that point and had to foul Siloam Springs several times to get the Panthers in the bonus.

Finally, with 7.8 seconds left, Vachon was fouled and he knocked down two free throws to give Siloam Springs a 48-45 lead.

The Panthers forced another Harrison turnover with 2.1 seconds left, and Nathan Hawbaker was fouled, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one. Harrison got the rebound and a timeout was awarded near midcourt with one second left.

Harrison's game-tying 3-point attempt from near midcourt by Blake Shrum was off the mark as the Panthers won by three.

"[Siloam Springs is] a very, very good basketball team and they got the 'W' tonight," Harrison Coach David Stahler said. "You've got to get your head up for the next one we play on Monday."

Siloam Springs led 21-13 midway through the second quarter after going on an 8-0 run, with Vachon scoring the last six of those points.

Harrison answered with a 10-0 run to briefly take a 23-21 lead. Ryder Scribner and Kason Hilligoss each had three-pointers.

Jaxson Spence's bucket inside at the buzzer tied the game at 23-23 at halftime.

"It's funny how the boys have had a knack for ending quarters well," Stewart said. "And it's been the difference in a lot of our ballgames. That little bit of momentum at the end of each quarter, is a big shift if you do that three times, four times maybe. Jaxson's layup right there at the end absolutely stopped the bleeding a little bit."

Kason Hilligoss led Harrison with 17 points, while Scribner, a freshman, had 12.

Newman and Vachon each led Siloam Springs with 16 points.

"They're both really good players," Stahler said. "They do a good job of getting shots in the right spot. It makes them real difficult to guard. They're well coached and they deserved to win tonight."

Fox and Spence each added six, while Hawbaker had four.

"It's easy when you make all your shots and the ball bounces your way and you rebound well," Stewart said. "We struggled to score at times. We struggled to hold them at times, we struggled to rebound at times. And all these struggles, they still found a way to win the ball game. That's a big deal.

"But with all the circumstances and all the stuff and distractions, for us to be able to win a tough game against a really good Harrison team, well coached, good scheme, shot the ball pretty well in spurts, super proud of our kids' toughness."

Siloam Springs is scheduled to be back in action Wednesday at Van Buren, weather permitting. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 24, but was postponed by winter weather. It was moved to Tuesday, Jan. 31, then changed to Monday, Jan. 30, before being postponed again by winter weather.

The Panthers then head to Mountain Home on Friday.

Siloam Springs 48, Harrison 45

Harrison^13^10^8^14^--^45

Siloam Springs^13^10^13^12^--^48

Harrison (14-7, 4-2): Hilligoss 17, Scribner 12, Styles 8, Shrum 5, Cecil 3.

Siloam Springs (13-7, 5-1): Newman 16, Vachon 16, Spence 6, Fox 6, Hawbaker 4.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Levi Fox goes in for a basket against Harrison during the Panthers' 48-45 homecoming victory on Friday, Jan. 27, inside Panther Activity Center.

