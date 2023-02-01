Ice blankets city

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Travelers were scarce on U.S. Highway 412 on Tuesday morning as sleet fell on the city of Siloam Springs on Monday causing city offices and schools to close. City offices opened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and schools remained closed. Another quarter to half an inch was expected for Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service on Tuesday.





Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Vehicles make their way on U.S. Highway 412 on Tuesday morning. Approximately half of an inch of sleet fell on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. City offices closed on Monday and Siloam Springs School District took an AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) day. City offices reopened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and the school district remained closed. Another quarter to a half inch of sleet was expected for Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.