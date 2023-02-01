Mimo lights up Lady Goblins

Mimo Jacklik had a night to remember Friday, and it's only fitting that it occurred on homecoming.

Jacklik, a sharpshooting senior guard for Siloam Springs, swished eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points as the Siloam Springs girls knocked off Harrison 59-42 inside the Panther Activity Center.

Jacklik finished 8 of 16 from behind the 3-point line, including a blistering 6 of 9 in the second half.

"They're the first team in a couple of games that hasn't somehow tried to junk her or face guard her," said Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery. "So it gives her a little more freedom, especially when they just sit in a 1-3-1. We tried to let her get some spot ups and anybody who lets her spot up long enough, she's going to get going. That's just credit to her. She's a crazy good shooter."

The big night comes one week after Jacklik was held scoreless in the Lady Panthers' 51-42 win at Russellville on Jan. 27 as the Lady Cyclones paid close attention to not let her get free for a good look. Still, even that night, Jacklik did other things to help her teammates get a road victory.

"Yeah, I had to get out of my head a little and just think about the whole team instead of myself," Jacklik said of the Russellville game.

On Friday against Harrison, neither the Lady Panthers nor Jacklik got off to a great start.

Jacklik missed her first 3-point attempt and then knocked down her next two as Siloam Springs led 8-6.

But Jacklik missed her next four 3-pointers, finishing 2 of 7 for the half.

The Lady Panthers, meanwhile, trailed Harrison 15-11 after the first quarter and still trailed for a lot of the second quarter.

Jacklik had a basket inside as Siloam Springs took a 21-20 lead with 1:50 remaining in the half. Brooke Ross added two late baskets as the Lady Panthers led 25-24 at halftime.

Jacklik said the Lady Panthers knew they needed to come out stronger in the second half.

"Well first half, obviously I wasn't hitting and we didn't really have a good first half," she said. "So being one of the leaders on the team, we have to come out and really bogg down on D, and when that happens it leads to scores."

The Lady Panthers forced an early Harrison turnover in the first half, which led to a 3-pointer from Brooke Smith, who had to sit out a large portion of the game due to foul trouble.

Harrison's Clare Barger answered with a 3-pointer to keep it a one-point game, 28-27, but Jacklik hit her next two 3-pointers for a 34-27 lead.

After Harrison cut the lead to 34-30, Sophie Stephenson continued her hot shooting with a 3-pointer in the corner to open the lead back up to 37-30.

Jacklik converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with 1:16 remaining in the third for a 40-32 lead. The Lady Panthers carried a 40-34 lead into the fourth.

Jacklik opened up the fourth quarter with a deep 3-pointer and then another trey on the wing as Siloam Springs pulled ahead 46-34.

After a Ross basket, Jacklik canned her seventh trey for a 51-37 lead.

"For three quarters, it was a game," said Harrison coach Stacie Klott. "That fourth quarter we let some things slip away. We missed some defensive things. We tried to want to force things and rush offensively, and they hit some big shots. Number three (Jacklik) had a night, but we were very pleased with three quarters for sure. We've just got to figure out how to get that next quarter in there to make it a complete game for us."

Harrison threatened to cut the Lady Panthers' lead to single digits in the final minute but a late 3-pointer from Ross bounced in and, after another Harrison turnover, Jacklik banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to set the final margin.

Tillery gave credit to Harrison for playing well and keeping the game a battle.

"(Harrison) shot extremely well," he said. "We've got 10 plus games on them, and their shooting percentages are not what they were tonight. But we're well aware we're going to get everyone's best shot. And every time we prep for a team we're prepping for the best version of that team."

The Lady Panthers also had to battle the distractions of homecoming, the loss of a game and practice due to winter weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and players getting in foul trouble.

"I feel confident we can beat anybody but you're also dealing with 16- to 18-year-old kids and you don't know how a snow day is going to affect them, how homecoming is going to affect them; you don't know if you're going to get Smith in foul trouble early or Ross," Tillery said. "You've got to prep for those things and talk about them."

Freshman Brooklyn Mitchell led Harrison with 15 points, while Barger had nine and Claire Cecil eight.

"Those big girls (from Harrison) are a load. (Barger) shot well and can get to the rack, (Mitchell) shot well. (Cecil) hit some and it was just like, 'Gah lee.' They played well. Credit to them, they were very, very tough. We knew they would be, but again they gave us all they wanted."

Ross added 11 points for Siloam Springs, while Stephenson had nine on three 3-pointers, Smith six and Emily Keehn two.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to be back in action Wednesday at Van Buren, weather permitting. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 24, but was postponed by winter weather. It was moved to Tuesday, Jan. 31, then changed to Monday, Jan. 30, before being postponed again by winter weather.

The Lady Panthers travel to Mountain Home on Friday.

Siloam Springs 59, Harrison 42

Harrison^15^9^10^8^--^42

Siloam Springs^11^14^15^19^--^59

Harrison (7-12, 1-5): Mitchell 15, Barger 9, Cecil 8, Ward 6, Jones 2, Lee 2.

Siloam Springs (12-8, 5-1): Jacklik 31, Ross 11, Stephenson 9, Smith 6, Keehn 2.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Sophie Stephenson (middle) goes up for a shot as Harrison's Claire Cecil (left) and Brooklyn Mitchell (right) defend during the Lady Panthers' 59-42 victory on Friday, Jan. 27, at Panther Activity Center.

