Siloam Springs volleyball players receive awards

2022 Siloam Springs volleyball awards
• Most Valuable Player -- Jetta Broquard
• 5A West All Conference -- Jetta Broquard, Haley Thomas, Anna Wleklinski
• Co-Offensive Players of the Year -- Jetta Broquard, Haley Thomas
• Defensive Player of the Year -- Trinity Collette
• Leadership Award -- Anna Wleklinski
• We are Siloam Award -- Esther Norwood
• Most Improved Player -- Ruth Hansen
• Outstanding Teammate -- Cressa Soucie
• Funniest Teammate -- Aveary Speed
• JV Difference Maker -- Bianey Quinonez
Ninth-grade
• Most Valuable Player -- Mia Radford
• Offensive Player of the Year -- Story Castagna
• Defensive Player of the Year -- Cenzi Johnson
• Most Improved -- Melanie Boyd
