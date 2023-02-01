Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Distribution Locations Sports Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Siloam Springs volleyball players receive awards

by Graham Thomas | February 1, 2023 at 7:20 a.m.
Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs volleyball players (from left) Jetta Broquard, Anna Wleklinski and Haley Thomas earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2022 season.

2022 Siloam Springs volleyball awards

• Most Valuable Player -- Jetta Broquard

• 5A West All Conference -- Jetta Broquard, Haley Thomas, Anna Wleklinski

• Co-Offensive Players of the Year -- Jetta Broquard, Haley Thomas

• Defensive Player of the Year -- Trinity Collette

• Leadership Award -- Anna Wleklinski

• We are Siloam Award -- Esther Norwood

• Most Improved Player -- Ruth Hansen

• Outstanding Teammate -- Cressa Soucie

• Funniest Teammate -- Aveary Speed

• JV Difference Maker -- Bianey Quinonez

Ninth-grade

• Most Valuable Player -- Mia Radford

• Offensive Player of the Year -- Story Castagna

• Defensive Player of the Year -- Cenzi Johnson

• Most Improved -- Melanie Boyd

  photo  Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Mid Radford was the Most Valuable Player for the ninth-grade volleyball team.
  
  photo  Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Cenzi Johnson was the Defensive Player of the Year for the ninth grade volleyball team.
  
  photo  Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Melanie Boyd was the Most Improved player for the ninth grade volleyball team.
  
  photo  Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Story Castagna was the Offensive Player of the Year for the ninth grade volleyball team.
  
  photo  Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Trinity Collette was named Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022 volleyball season.
  
  photo  Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Bianey Quinonez was named the JV Difference Maker for the 2022 volleyball season.
  
  photo  Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Anna Wleklinski earned the Leadership Award for the 2022 volleyball season.
  
  photo  Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Jetta Broquard was named Most Valuable Player for the 2022 volleyball season.
  
  photo  Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Ruth Hansen was named Most Improved Player of the Year for the 2022 volleyball season.
  
  photo  Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Jetta Broquard (left) and Haley Thomas were named the Offensive Players of the Year for the 2022 volleyball season.
  
  photo  Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Esther Norwood earned the "We Are Siloam" award for the 2022 volleyball season.
  

Print Headline: Siloam Springs volleyball players receive awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT