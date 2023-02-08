93rd annual Chamber Banquet celebrates Siloam Springs

Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce President Arthur Hulbert poses with State Sen. Tyler Dees, the emcee for the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.





Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Patti Eiland, winner of the M.L. "Moose" Van Poucke Volunteer of the Year award, accepts the honor with a speech during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.





Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Representatives of the Century 21 Lyons & Associates Realtors accept the Small Business of the Year award during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.





Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Representatives from Cherokee Casino and Hotel accept the Large Business of the Year award during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.





Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Staff from Camp Siloam celebrate winning the Jerry Cavness Non-Profit of the Year award during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.





Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader State Rep. Robin Lundstrum accepts the Outstanding Civic Leadership Award during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.





Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader State Sen. Tyler Dees poses with State Rep. Delia Haak and Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.





Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Former Siloam Springs superintendent Ken Ramey, the recipient of this year's Pioneer Citizen award, poses with Mary Nolan, the previous year's winner, during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.





Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell poses with State Sen. Tyler Dees and his wife Meagan Dees during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.





By Spencer Bailey

[email protected]

Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Patti Eiland, winner of the M.L. "Moose" Van Poucke Volunteer of the Year award, accepts the honor with a speech during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.



Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Representatives of the Century 21 Lyons & Associates Realtors accept the Small Business of the Year award during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.



Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Representatives from Cherokee Casino and Hotel accept the Large Business of the Year award during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.



Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Staff from Camp Siloam celebrate winning the Jerry Cavness Non-Profit of the Year award during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.



Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader State Rep. Robin Lundstrum accepts the Outstanding Civic Leadership Award during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.



Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader State Sen. Tyler Dees poses with State Rep. Delia Haak and Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.



Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Former Siloam Springs superintendent Ken Ramey, the recipient of this year's Pioneer Citizen award, poses with Mary Nolan, the previous year's winner, during the 93rd Annual Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Feb. 2.

