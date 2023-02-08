Manage Subscription
Arrests and citations

by Staff Reports | Today at 10:00 a.m.

Jan. 30

• Hector Alfonso Quintero Jr, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Feb. 1

• Bryan Eric Rhode, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property; fleeing.

Feb. 2

• Anthony Alywn Charles Ivers, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear; hot check charges.

• Tommy Eugene Thompson, 52, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

Feb. 3

• Iseabail Abra Moore, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Thomas Kennan Rollins, 41, arrested in connection with possession of Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tiffeny Genea Vest, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 4

• Branden Alan Wilson, 34, arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a controlled substance x2; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

Feb. 5

• James Robert Myers, 44, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Linda Jane Woltman, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Print Headline: Arrests and citations

