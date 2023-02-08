Boozman visits Jet Stream

U.S. Senator John Boozman visited Jet Stream on Friday, Feb. 3, applauding its workforce and leadership for their contributions to the local economy and efforts to bring safe drinking water to rural America.

The Siloam Springs-based company announced it is donating 15,000 feet of PVC pipe to Water Well Trust (WWT), a nonprofit that helps rural residents with expanded access to water in their communities.

"We all deserve safe, affordable and reliable drinking water. Water wells are a cost-effective solution to delivering this resource to homes in small, rural communities. I'm pleased to see how Arkansans are stepping up to help neighbors in need and will continue to support policies that expand access to water infrastructure and investments," Boozman said.

"General Shale and Senator Boozman share a commitment in providing a better way of life for local communities. At our core, General Shale is a sustainable solutions provider. Jet Stream is honored to be the PVC company to work alongside Senator Boozman and partner with Water Well Trust and H2 Alabama," said Andy Hall, Chief Operating Officer of General Shale North America.

General Shale is Jet Stream's parent company.

"There is nothing more important than building healthy communities for our friends and neighbors -- especially clean drinking water. As a leading supplier of PVC in Arkansas, we appreciate the support of Senator Boozman," added Hall.

Boozman himself has experience with Benton County residents and their water troubles.

In a Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee hearing in 2017, Mike Frazee, a Benton County resident, testified before Boozman and his colleagues about how WWT helped secure access to safe, affordable drinking water for his family and neighbors.

Boozman authored legislation that was signed into law in 2018 to make it easier and more affordable for states to meet their underserved or unmet water infrastructure needs. The senator has also been recognized for his work advancing policies and funding to deliver safe drinking water to rural communities.

"It's an honor to be here today, amongst people who care so much about clean, safe water," said Boozman.

The senator's visit to Jet Stream included a brief tour of the campus, including a warehouse walkthrough in hard hats and safety goggles.

The senator was joined by local representatives, including State Sen. Tyler Dees, State Rep. Delia Haak, Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation, Siloam Springs School District Superintendent Jody Wiggins and Chamber of Commerce President Arthur Hulbert, among others.

Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Sen. John Boozman prepares to tour the warehouse at Jet Stream, accompanied by State Sen. Tyler Dees and State Rep. Delia Haak.



Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Sen. John Boozman speaks with a Jet Stream employee about their operations during a warehouse tour on Feb. 3.

