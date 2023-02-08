Celebrating the Four Chaplains

Submitted photo

Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation issues a proclamation to American Legion Post 29 Commander Jerry Cavness during a ceremony commemorating four chaplains who gave up their lives to save the lives of other servicemembers. The ceremony was held on Sunday at Landmark Baptist Church.





Photo submitted Michael Butler reads the biography of Lt. Alexander Goode, a Jewish Rabbi who was on the U.S.S. Dorchester when it was torpedoed by Nazi submarine. Goode was one of four chaplains who gave up his life jacket to help save the life of another servicemember. American Legion Post 29 held a ceremony commemorating the sacrifice of the four chaplains on Sunday at Landmark Baptist Church.



Photo submitted Dan Dover reads the biography of Lt. George Fox, a Methodist Minister who was on the U.S.S. Dorchester when a torpedo from a Nazi submarine sank it. Fox was one of four chaplains who gave up their life jackets to save the life of another servicemember. The American Legion Post 29 held a ceremony on Sunday at Landmark Baptist Church commemorating the sacrifice of the four chaplains.



Photo submitted Tim Rogers reads the biography of Lt. John Washington a Catholic priest who was one of four chaplains stationed on the U.S.S. Dorchester when it was sunk by a torpedo from a Nazi submarine. Washington gave up his life jacket to save the life of another servicemember. The American Legion Post 29 held a ceremony honoring the four chaplains on Sunday at Landmark Baptist Church.

