Herald-Leadere obituaries for Feb. 8, 2023

Kevin Cryer

Kevin Dwayne Cryer was born September 27, 1977.

Kevin is survived by the love of his life, Katrina, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; his son Kein (Maelan), of Fayetteville, Arkansas; brother, Mark (Stacy), of Colcord, Oklahoma; niece, Whitney (Keith), of Colcord, Oklahoma, their two girls; and other treasured family members.

He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, as well as his mother, Lois, and father Roy, both of Ardmore, Oklahoma.

Kevin was loved by everyone that came into his life, he was witty, smart, and the best trash talker this world has ever seen. Just ask the coworkers at McClarty-Daniel Chevrolet, where he worked in parts.

Kevin loved riding his Harley, shopping for the perfect, yet elusive, 1955 Chevy Wagon, his dream car, and spending as much time as he could with his soulmate, Katrina.

Services will be held at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 2-3 PM. Viewing will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 5-7 PM, also at Wasson Funeral Home.

Tommy Ray Wood

Tommy Ray Wood, 77, of Kansas, Okla., died Feb. 1, 2023, at his home.

He was born March 5, 1945, in Delaware County, Okla., to Artie Wood and Bonnie (Martin) Wood.

He is preceded in death by both parents; three brothers, Junior, Ernie, and Sam; and three sisters, Willa Dean, Loy, and Mary.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Caywood, of the home; daughter Tonya Woodward and husband Ron, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; two grandchildren, Amy Calvert and husband Seth, of Broken Arrow, and Aaron Woodward, of Tulsa, Okla.; and one sister, Bonnie Kitchell, of Moore, Okla.

A funeral service was held Feb. 6, 2023, at LifePoint Fellowship Church, Kansas, Okla., with burial following at Kansas Cemetery.

