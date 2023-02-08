Ice and sleet blanket city

A severe winter storm hit Siloam Springs the previous week causing most organizations within the city to shut down.

The winter storm brought 1.3 inches of sleet on Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Meteorologist Pete Snyder of the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

Cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s remained for most of the previous week only peaking into the 40s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service's Climate Data Online report. This caused many organizations in the city to alter their schedules.

City government

City offices closed on Monday, Jan. 30, according to multiple posts on the city's Facebook page. City offices reopened on Tuesday-Friday at 10 a.m. for the rest of the week, closing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency service ran throughout the week, although trash routes did not run on Monday and Tuesday and the Transfer Station remained closed for most of the week, the posts state.

Also recycling routes, outside routes and yard waste were not picked up last week. Residential routes ran until Saturday to complete weekly trash pickup, the posts state.

There were a total of five motor vehicle accidents from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, according to an email from Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Three of the accidents led to injury and one of those was transported to the hospital, Spicer said in the email.

The planned Meet and Greet with new City Directors Betsy Blair-Finn and Ken Wiles, which was originally moved from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30 was postponed once again, according to Finn's Director Facebook Page. No alternative dates were offered at press time.

School District

The Siloam Springs School District held AMI (alternative method of instruction) days on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and a snow day was given to staff and students on Tuesday, according to multiple posts on the school district's Facebook page.

County Offices

Benton County Facilities and circuit courts were closed from Monday Jan. 30 to Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to an email from Communications Director Melody Kwok. The Feb. 1 meeting for the Benton County Planning Board Meeting was also canceled due to the weather, Kwok's email states.