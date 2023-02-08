Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Distribution Locations Sports Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JBU President Chip Pollard meets with Senator John Boozman in Washington

by From Staff Reports | Today at 10:00 a.m.
Courtesy of the office of John Boozman Harding University President Dr. Mike Williams (left), U.S. Senator John Boozman (middle) and John Brown University President Dr. Chip Pollard (right) meet to discuss policy issues during Williams' and Pollard's trip to Washington D.C. for the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities Presidents Conference.

Courtesy of the office of John Boozman Harding University President Dr. Mike Williams (left), U.S. Senator John Boozman (middle) and John Brown University President Dr. Chip Pollard (right) meet to discuss policy issues during Williams' and Pollard's trip to Washington D.C. for the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities Presidents Conference.


Print Headline: JBU President Chip Pollard meets with Senator John Boozman in Washington

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT