Courtesy of the office of John Boozman Harding University President Dr. Mike Williams (left), U.S. Senator John Boozman (middle) and John Brown University President Dr. Chip Pollard (right) meet to discuss policy issues during Williams' and Pollard's trip to Washington D.C. for the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities Presidents Conference.

Print Headline: JBU President Chip Pollard meets with Senator John Boozman in Washington

