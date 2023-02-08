Lady Panthers win at Van Buren, Mountain Home

VAN BUREN -- Make it four consecutive 5A-West wins for the Siloam Springs Lady Panthers.

Two days after rallying from a 17-point deficit to win at Mountain Home on Saturday, the Lady Panthers gutted out a 38-31 win over a scrappy Van Buren team on Monday inside Clair Bates Arena.

It wasn't necessarily a strong offensive performance from the Lady Panthers, but Siloam Springs was up to the task defensively, building off a strong defensive performance in the second half from Saturday's win at Mountain Home.

"The positive to take away from this game is that we have been about as good defensively in the last 52 minutes over a stretch of two games that we have been all year," said Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery. "Obviously we are going to get everyone's best shot and deal with some junk defense, which is frustrating at times, but our backbone has got to be getting stops. Proud of the girls for sticking with it on our second road trip in three days in an extremely tough environment to play at."

Siloam Springs got the road win behind strong games from Brooke Ross and Mimo Jacklik. Ross finished with a game-high 16 points to go with six rebounds. Jacklik scored 11 points to go with her seven rebounds and six steals.

Van Buren (12-11, 4-4) was led by Camryn Schmidt, who finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lady Panthers (14-8, 7-1) jumped out to a 12-4 edge after the initial quarter of the game. They used a 7-0 scoring stretch to start the frame then finished it with a 5-0 run.

Van Buren found itself down just 17-10 heading into halftime, but the Lady Pointers rallied to take a lead in the third before Siloam Springs grabbed it back 24-22 entering the final quarter.

Turnovers became an issue for the Lady Pointers after that. They started the fourth quarter with four consecutive turnovers and finished with 22 in the game. That helped allow Siloam Springs to push its lead out to 33-25. Van Buren cut the lead to just 34-30 with 1:11 left, but Siloam Springs allowed just one point after that on defense.

Siloam Springs was back in action for its third road game in four days at Alma on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. The Lady Panthers return home to host Greenbrier on Friday.

Siloam Springs 43, Mountain Home 40

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Siloam Springs girls basketball team has shown on mulitple occasions they have to ability to come back from large deficits.

The Lady Panthers did it again on Saturday night at Mountain Home.

A short-handed Siloam Springs team, which trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half, rallied for a 43-40 victory over the Lady Bombers inside the Hangar.

"It's obviously good to have a group that can adjust, respond and kind of kick it in gear when needed," said Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery. "We have also got to come out of the gate a little faster. As much as I love that we showed toughness and found a way to come out on top through some pretty tough circumstances, it would be nice to not test our will every single game. There will be opponents down the road that if you spot them 17 then it's ball game. So that's something we have got to work on, just being better immediately from the tip."

Siloam Springs recently rallied from a big first-half deficit to take the lead in an eventual buzzer-beating loss against Greenwood. The next game, the Lady Panthers found themselves down 13 in the first half at Russellville before rallying for a 51-42 win.

On Saturday in Mountain Home, which was pushed back one day because of winter weather, the Lady Panthers trailed the Lady Bombers 19-10 after the first quarter and 31-14 in the second quarter after Parker Huskey hit a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first half.

Siloam Springs cut the lead to 31-18 at halftime, and then came out in the second half and outscored the Lady Bombers 25-9 in the second half.

Siloam Springs switched to a 3-2 zone defense, which seemed to baffle the Lady Bombers.

"We just struggled to really stay in front of them in anything else, so once we found something that stuck we just rolled with it," Tillery said. "We gave up 31 points in 12 minutes (in the first half), which is absolutely horrendous on our part. Credit to Mountain Home because they came and just flat out hit some shots."

Meanwhile, Siloam Springs chipped away at the lead. Brooke Smith and Brooke Ross combined to score the final eight points of the third quarter as Siloam Spirngs trailed 36-32 entering the fourth quarter.

Smith hit two free throws to open the fourth quarter to pull within 36-34, but Huskey hit another 3-pointer to go up 39-34.

Mimo Jacklik answered on the other end with a 3-pointer to make it 39-37. Mountain Home's Coleman was fouled and hit 1 of 2 free throws with 5:24 remaining for what would be Mountain Home's final point of the game and a 40-37 lead.

Smith's driving basket pulled the Lady Panthers within 40-39, and with 1:09 remaining, Jacklik was fouled on a 3-pointer. She hit two of three foul shots to give Siloam Springs its first lead of the game. Then with 4.6 left, Jacklik sealed the win by sinking two more foul shots. Ross stole the ball in the final seconds as Mountain Home was trying to set up a final shot.

Siloam Springs' didn't allow Mountain Home to score a point over the final 5:23 of the game or a field goal over the final 6:15. The Lady Panthers did all this even while missing two of its best defensive players Faith Ellis and Cailee Johnson, because of a previously scheduled cheer competition.

"For 20 minutes of the game we did a pretty unbelievable job on the defensive end," Tiller said, citing the final four minutes of the first half and the entire second half.

Smith led Siloam Springs with 14 points, while Ross had 12 and Jacklik nine, all of which came in the second half.

Amelia Rucker paced the Lady Bombers with 10 points, while Huskey had nine.

NWA Democrat-Gazette correspondent Harold McIlvain and Neal Denton of The Baxter Bulletin contributed to this report.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Faith Ellis (No. 13) guards a Van Buren player during Monday's game at Clair Bates Arena in Van Buren. Siloam Springs defeated Van Buren 38-31 to win its fourth straight game.

