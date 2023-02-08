ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

at Hot Springs

5A-West Conf. Meet^11 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.

VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at VB Northridge^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at VB Northridge^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren^6:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Okla. Panhandle St. at JBU women^6 p.m.

Okla. Panhandle St. at JBU men^7:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

at Clarksville

5A-West Conf. Meet^TB

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs 8th^5:45 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Harrison^4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Harrison^5:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Harrison^7 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

at Hijinx, Jonesboro

Class 5A State Meet^11 a.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wayland Baptist at JBU women^2 p.m.

Wayland Baptist at JBU men^3:45 p.m.

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Greenwood^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood^5:45 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Greenwood^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 8th^5:45 p.m.

Greenwood at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7:30 p.m.

