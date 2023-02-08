ON TAP
(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
at Hot Springs
5A-West Conf. Meet^11 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.
VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at VB Northridge^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at VB Northridge^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren^6:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Okla. Panhandle St. at JBU women^6 p.m.
Okla. Panhandle St. at JBU men^7:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
at Clarksville
5A-West Conf. Meet^TB
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harrison at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.
Harrison at Siloam Springs 8th^5:45 p.m.
Harrison at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Harrison^4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Harrison^5:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Harrison^7 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs^7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
at Hijinx, Jonesboro
Class 5A State Meet^11 a.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wayland Baptist at JBU women^2 p.m.
Wayland Baptist at JBU men^3:45 p.m.
Monday's games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Greenwood^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Greenwood^5:45 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Greenwood^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 8th^5:45 p.m.
Greenwood at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7:30 p.m.
The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.