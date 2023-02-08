Pickleball becoming popular in Siloam Springs





Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation. Now, two avid players are trying to make a place for it in Siloam Springs.

"I started playing a little over three years ago when there were under 10 people in Siloam playing," said Wes Horton, a pickleball player in Siloam Springs. "It's pretty incredible that now, some nights 50 or more players will filter through our limited courts here in town."

Horton says that it's the perfect sport for all ages, and that it has a lot of momentum right now.

"I don't see the sport of pickleball dying down anytime soon," said Horton. "The sport can be learned in 10 minutes, provides a fun way for people to exercise without even realizing it and brings people together across generations."

Horton guesses that by this time next year there could easily be more than 100 pickleball players in Siloam Springs.

"While this would be amazing it would definitely create some logistical issues," said Horton. "Our only dedicated public courts are currently being shared between local tennis players and pickleball players."

Horton, the children's pastor at Community Christian Fellowship church in Siloam Springs, has been a key player in helping get pickleball players together. In his free time, he has even helped manage local tournaments.

"During the winter break Allison Bellomy and I hosted Siloam Springs' first ever pickleball tournament at JBU," said Horton. "The event met its max capacity and had a lengthy waitlist within an hour. That showed me that players are not only desiring to play recreationally, but also want to compete in tournament settings."

Bellomy serves as the Director of Community Engagement at Kind at Heart Ministries, a nonprofit in Siloam Springs.

"We want to say thank you to everyone who participated in Siloam's first ever Pickleball event, Pickleball Up and Down the River! When Wes Horton and I created this event we knew it was going to be awesome when all 24 slots filled within two hours," said Bellomy.

Bellomy added that it's just the beginning. "We definitely will be doing this again and have already begun conversations."

"Our next tournament will be at JBU, March 18th or 25th from 6-8:30pm," said Bellomy. "Follow the Siloam Pickleball page on Facebook for more information."

Bellomy says that the growth is visible, and is a good sign for pickleball players in Siloam Springs.

There has been a pickleball group in siloam the last few years, but it has really taken off the past few years.

Bellomy says the group meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at JBU from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. "Onceit's warm, we average 35 to 45 people."

While the growth is exciting, Horton says that it's difficult to facilitate, and is hoping the community can step in.

"If we were able to have eight to 10 dedicated pickleball courts, Siloam Springs could host larger tournaments that would bring in players from surrounding communities and out-of-state players. This would generate money for our parks and rec as well as support our local businesses," said Horton.

Horton says that he has traveled coast-to-coast for tournaments, and knows others who have done the same. "People are fanatical about pickleball and I think it would be a missed opportunity for our city to not strike while the iron is molten hot."



