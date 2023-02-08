Manage Subscription
Senior Activity Center menu

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Feb. 8-10

W – Potato soup, turkey sandwich w/cheese & lettuce, tropical fruit

TH – Chicken crunch casserole, fluffy rice, salad w/dressing, peaches

F – Manicotti/meat sauce, California veggies, garlic bread, poke cake

Feb. 13-17

M – Brown sugar ham, loaded potatoes, sugar snap peas, roll, pineapple upside down cake

T – Spaghetti w/meatballs, mandarin orange & spinach salad, garlic bread stick, cherry cheesecake

W – Poppy seed chicken, broccoli & carrots, roll, fruit crisp

TH – Roast beef w/carrots potatoes, onions, celery, whole kernel corn, black forest cake

F – Chicken jambalaya, collard greens, cornbread, roasted apples

Feb. 20-24

M – CLOSED FOR PRESIDENTS DAY

T – Pork carnitas, Mexican rice, black beans, tortilla, churro

W – Southern chicken bake, peas & carrots, French bread, blushing pears

TH – Beef & broccoli stir fry, fried rice, egg roll, cookie

F – chicken pot pie, spinach salad w/vinaigrette, spiced cranberries

Feb. 27-28

M – Hot open faced roast beef sandwich, potatoes/gravy, glazed carrots, fruit

T – Chicken rice casserole, Capri veggies, peaches, roll, poke cake

