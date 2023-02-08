Whitworth happy to be working in Siloam Springs

Megan Whitworth achieved her dream of moving to Northwest Arkansas when she started working for the city of Siloam Springs on Dec. 19 as the new communications manager.

Whitworth, who previously lived in Lufkin, Texas, brings several years of experience in the newspaper industry in Lufkin and Longview, Texas, as well as in the magazine industry, she said.

"I have been wanting to move to Northwest Arkansas for a long time because I have two sisters, one in Bentonville and one in Garfield," Whitworth said. "I wanted to give my three-year-old daughter an experience where it was unlimited."

Getting into journalism

Growing up, Whitworth hadn't planned to go into journalism, she said. When she was young Whitworth asked a lot of questions of people and always tried to understand why people did what they did, she said.

Whitworth moved around a lot as a child, which included Clyde, N.C., Lufkin Silsbee, Texas; Thomasville, Ala.; Many, La.; Nacogdoches, Texas and Trenton, Mo., she said. Whitworth added that she met a lot of different people and made a lot of friends and enjoyed living in different places.

When Whitworth was in seventh grade, she had a dream about being a newspaper editor, she said. Dreams soon turned into reality when she became the editor of her school newspaper when she was in seventh grade, Whitworth said. In high school Whitworth started writing for her high school's magazine.

In 2005, Whitworth graduated from Trenton, Mo., she said. She attended Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, where she majored in communications and wrote for the school paper, Whitworth said.

Working for the press

Whitworth explored the country by moving to Tyler, Texas; Shreveport, La.; Provo, Utah and Salt Lake City Utah, before moving to Lufkin in 2013 to be with her future husband Ryan, she said.

While working at East Texas Professional Credit Union in Lufkin, Whitworth went to the Lufkin Daily News to talk about the local suicide prevention hotline and the editor was impressed with her, Whitworth said.

In October of 2014, Whitworth went in looking for a job at the newspaper and the editor remembered Whitworth, she said. Whitworth became an education reporter and worked there for a year, she said.

During her time with the Lufkin Daily News, Whitworth also became the editor of Charm East Texas, a local magazine. In 2016, she got a job at the Longview News-Journal as their education reporter, Whitworth said.

Whitworth struggled with the commute between Lufkin and Longview and soon began looking for a job closer to home, she said.

She found that at Polk County Publishing, a small publishing company in Livingston Texas, Whitworth said. While there, Whitworth wrote features for the Polk County Enterprise and helped start a regional lifestyle magazine called East Texan Magazine in 2018, she said.

Along with writing, Whitworth also has honed her skills as a photographer and had her work published in Texas Forest Country Living, San Jacinto News-Times and Connect Magazine, according to Whitworth's LinkedIn profile.

Whitworth also served as the editor for the San Jacinto News-Times and the Houston County Courier, weekly newspapers for communities in East Texas, she said.

As much as Whitworth enjoyed the newsroom, the prospect of adopting her daughter Hazel made Whitworth switch career paths in order to obtain a more routine schedule, she said. She got a job working as the marketing and communications director for the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Whitworth said.

Whitworth worked there for three years before becoming the director of marketing and communications at St. Cyprian's Episcopal School, she said. In the fall of 2022, Whitworth applied for the communications manager position at the City of Siloam Springs, she said.

Road to Siloam Springs

The opportunity to move to Northwest Arkansas came for Whitworth when she was on indeed.com and saw the posting for a communications manager.

"I had never heard of Siloam Springs," Whitworth said. "I went and searched all about Siloam Springs and loved what I saw."

Whitworth applied for the position and didn't hear anything for a month, then the city asked if she could come up for an interview, Whitworth said.

The city had initially intended to do a web interview but Whitworth decided to show initiative and made her way up to Siloam Springs, she said.

While Whitworth was here she explored the area and fell in love with it, she said. A few weeks later the city asked her to do a second interview, Whitworth said. Not long after Whitworth got a call offering her the job, she said.

Whitworth started working for the city on Dec. 19, she said. Since starting with the city Whitworth has immersed herself in Siloam Springs culture, she said. She has enjoyed trying the local cuisine and meeting people in town.

"Siloam Springs has the kindest people I have ever met," Whitworth said. "People have welcomed me."

Whitworth said she feels super-blessed to be here. In terms of her position, Whitworth wants to continue to push tourism and create a social media presence, she said. Whitworth also said she wants to create a podcast where she would interview local business owners and tourists.

In other projects, Whitworth wants to continue to grow discoversiloamsprings.com and to continue events like the Hispanic Heritage Festival, which began last year.

Life outside of work

When Whitworth is not working she enjoys spending time with her husband Ryan and three-year-old adopted daughter Hazel, she said. Whitworth also enjoys spending time with her two sisters who live in Arkansas, she said. One lives in Bentonville and the other lives in Garfield, she said.

Whitworth also enjoys to travel, she said. She credits this to a youth pastor she knew as a child who would travel to London and Paris and would regale his class with tales from those cities. Whitworth also enjoys watching Bass Patrol and Coco Melon.

Volunteering has always been important to Whitworth and she is planning on joining the new Siloam Springs Rotaract Club, she said. Whitworth said volunteering was one of her New Year's resolutions and wants to be an example for her daughter. Faith is another important component to Whitworth and attends the Latter Day Saints Church in Siloam Springs.

"I love Siloam Springs," Whitworth said. "I love the energy and the people and I am excited to serve as communications manager and to cultivate our branding and be the powerhouse that we are."