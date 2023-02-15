Arrests and citations

Feb. 6

• Mateo Seth Zamayoa, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; fleeing; tampering with physical evidence; criminal use of a prohibited weapon; reckless driving; littering and commercial littering.

• Joseph Tanner Cooper, 22, arrested in connection with larceny.

• Vanessa Kaye Holt, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Johnny Lee Webb, 57, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Victor Antonio Clemente, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Steven Douglas Gardner, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 7

• Anthony Dale Edwards, 49, arrested in connection with assault - third degree; terroristic threatening.

• Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 37, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Jennifer Andrea Freeman, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Crystal Ann Cooper, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Matthew Wayne Morris, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jessica Fay Brazil, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Johnny Wayne Taylor, 58, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 8

• James Richard Calcott Jr, 43, arrested in connection with harassment.

• James Richard Calcott III, 19, arrested in connection with harassment.

• Ramon L Marquez-Almodovar, 32, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked.

• Dorothy Ruth Peek, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Bobbie Sourjohn, 64, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jacquelyn Kay Vernon, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Devan Lee Hamby, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 9

• Jasen Paul Edwards, 52, arrested in connection with fleeing; aggravated assault; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; reckless driving; failure to maintain control; no head light.

• Kevin Joseph Carter, 28, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with battery in the third degree; terroristic threatening; disorderly conduct.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with assault - third degree; disorderly conduct.

• Clint Trever Hogan, 31, cited in connection with improper use of evidences of registration.

• Andres Gallardo, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Sarah Ann Philpott, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Feb. 10

• Zachary Taylor McKnight, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 29, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with assault - third degree; disorderly conduct.

• Gabriel Clark Craig, 41, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Wendy Marie Kindy, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Eric Michael Shirley, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Andrew Lee Blake Rowe, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Feb. 11

• Robert Andrew Lawhorn Jr, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mark Anthony Julio, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Ruben Moya, 44, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree.

• Robert Leroy Harris Jr, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• KC Taylor Gregg, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.