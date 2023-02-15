Arrests and citations

Feb. 6
• Mateo Seth Zamayoa, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; fleeing; tampering with physical evidence; criminal use of a prohibited weapon; reckless driving; littering and commercial littering.
• Joseph Tanner Cooper, 22, arrested in connection with larceny.
• Vanessa Kaye Holt, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Johnny Lee Webb, 57, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Victor Antonio Clemente, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Steven Douglas Gardner, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 7
• Anthony Dale Edwards, 49, arrested in connection with assault - third degree; terroristic threatening.
• Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 37, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Jennifer Andrea Freeman, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Crystal Ann Cooper, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Matthew Wayne Morris, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jessica Fay Brazil, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Johnny Wayne Taylor, 58, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 8
• James Richard Calcott Jr, 43, arrested in connection with harassment.
• James Richard Calcott III, 19, arrested in connection with harassment.
• Ramon L Marquez-Almodovar, 32, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked.
• Dorothy Ruth Peek, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Bobbie Sourjohn, 64, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Jacquelyn Kay Vernon, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Devan Lee Hamby, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 9
• Jasen Paul Edwards, 52, arrested in connection with fleeing; aggravated assault; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; reckless driving; failure to maintain control; no head light.
• Kevin Joseph Carter, 28, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with battery in the third degree; terroristic threatening; disorderly conduct.
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with assault - third degree; disorderly conduct.
• Clint Trever Hogan, 31, cited in connection with improper use of evidences of registration.
• Andres Gallardo, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Sarah Ann Philpott, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Feb. 10
• Zachary Taylor McKnight, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Dustin Joe Elmore, 29, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with assault - third degree; disorderly conduct.
• Gabriel Clark Craig, 41, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Wendy Marie Kindy, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Eric Michael Shirley, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Andrew Lee Blake Rowe, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Feb. 11
• Robert Andrew Lawhorn Jr, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Mark Anthony Julio, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Ruben Moya, 44, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree.
• Robert Leroy Harris Jr, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• KC Taylor Gregg, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.