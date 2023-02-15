Competing for the best cookies

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Jami Weissman (left) and her husband Joseph, the owners of British Bake Shop, baked a churro cookie at Cookie Palooza on Saturday at 28 Springs. British Bake Shop won third place in the cookie challenge.





Kevin Roberts is known throughout Siloam Springs for his barbecue dishes, but on Saturday, Roberts showed off his baking skills at Cookie Palooza with Mrs. Jenkins' butter pecan cookies.





Tara Jane House (left) and Scott Jones display their cookies at Cookie Palooza on Saturday at 28 Springs. House offered Earl Grey tea Cookies and Jones had chocolate cookies.





Rebekah Hubler and her mother Rachel Wheeler pose with their Nutella-filled cookies at Cookie Palooza on Saturday at 28 Springs. Hubler who is the owner of The Cookie Jar in Gentry said on the bakery's Facebook page that even though she didn't win she plans to compete in next year's Cookie Palooza.





Susi Gilbert, the owner of Susi's Kitchen displays her cookies at Cookie Palooza on Saturday at 28 Springs. Along with Cookie Palooza, Gilbert has also displayed her culinary treats at the Siloam Springs Farmer's Market.





Emily Simington displays her sugar cookies and dip at Cookie Palooza on Saturday at 28 Springs.

Jeffrey Shiffler (right) poses with his wife Diana and his son AJ at Cookie Palooza on Saturday at 28 Springs. The family is one of many attendees who sampled some delicious cookies and socialized with others.





Chris Greenfield (left) and his wife Joy pose with his prize at Cookie Palooza on Saturday at 28 Springs. Greenfield won the first Cookie Palooza with his French macaroon cookies. Greenfield won a gift card to 28 Springs and baking wares from Heart of the Home.





Crowds and bakers gather at the first annual Cookie Palooza on Saturday at 28 Springs. Cookie Palooza was organized by Main Street Siloam Springs to provide a family friendly event in keeping with the Valentine's Day theme, said Abby Trinidad, Main Street's events and marketing coordinator.





