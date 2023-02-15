FFA sports positive year of accomplishments

Photo courtesy of Siloam Springs High School FFA

Students Porsche O'Neal and Mack Dominguez show off their hydroponic tower garden in a plant science class at Siloam Springs High School.





Siloam Springs FFA students learn about stirrups and other objects that help horse riders.





National FFA Officer Erik Robinson conducted a workshop with agriculture classes to further their knowledge of agriculture as well as animal and plant science.





Agriculture students traveled to the University of Arkansas for Teach Ag. Teach Ag is a national campaign encouraging students to consider a career teaching agriculture.





FFA students practice their lasso technique on a fake bull during an early morning class.





FFA Ellen Slater, an FFA student, holds a pig that she is working with.





Students Vanessa Carlos, Megan Kindy and Haylea Vinson feed a baby goat in Advanced Animal Science class.





Agriculture students pose with chickens as they learn about animal science and raising poultry.





The Conduct of Chapter Meetings FFA team at Siloam Springs High School boasts second place at the Subarea Competition. The team includes students Kellen Winfrey, Justin Schwarz, Brayden Bold, Christian Barrett, Brooklyn Teague, Matalie Pharr and Sophie Oxford.





FFA members that competed at the Subarea Leadership Competition, including Jacob Moorman (Discussion Meet), Nick Patterson (2nd place Discussion Meet), Ellen Slater (Extemporaneous Public Speaking) and Mack Dominguez (Job Interview).





FFA members ranging from seventh grade to 12th grade competed at the Arkansas/Oklahoma State Fair CDE Competition.





FFA Members at the first Chapter Night of the year. The purpose of the chapter night was to showcase opportunities in career development competition opportunities.





Courtesy of SSHS FFA Agriculture students learn about the native trees of Arkansas during a lesson on forestry.





