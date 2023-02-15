Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

Steven LaRoy Garman

Steven LaRoy Garman, Siloam Springs Arkansas was born on March 13, 1963 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Donna Jean Wright Garman and Robert Elmo Garman. He married April Christy on November 29, 1980. They have 3 daughters all of Gentry, Crystal King (husband Don), Michelle Jech (husband Levi) and Stephanie Dupuy (husband Josh). He leaves behind a very special friend, Tanya Patterson of Gentry, AR. He ran a hog farm for many years. Later in life he became known for his fence building. Always having a long list of clients who needed their fences tended to.

Steve has several siblings. Karen Rogers of Westville, OK, Barbara Dever (husband Steve) of Grove, OK, Jodie Wilmoth of Gentry, AR and Rod Garman (wife Jamie) of Watts, OK. He has several grandchildren Thomas King of Centerton, AR, Reilly King of Rogers, AR and Mason King of Gentry, AR. Jacob Dupuy of Siloam Springs, AR Jared and Jase Dupuy of Gentry, AR. Garrett, Makenzie and Sadie Jech of Gentry, AR. He has a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at Wasson Funeral Home, 441 W. Highway 412, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Funeral Service will be Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., in the Wasson Chapel. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Siloam Springs, AR.

PAID OBITUARY

Donnie Rollman

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Donnie Phillips Rollman, loving husband and father of three sons Larkin Rollman, Spencer Rollman Donnie Fullerton unexpectedly passed away. Donnie was born on January 19, 1940 to Paul, C Rollman and Flossie Vida Phillips in Siloam Springs Arkansas.

He had a welding shop for 52 years in Siloam Springs. On December 28, 1990 he married Karen Dean.

Donnie had a passion for motorcycles and fabricating custom equipment. Donnie was also a collector of specialty equipment, such as underwater torch and other torches.

Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Paul, mother, Flossie, sister, Thelma, and a baby brother. He is survived by his wife, Karen of the home, three sons, Larkin, Spencer, and Donnie and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

PAID OBITUARY

David LeRoy Thurstenson

David LeRoy Thurstenson, 80, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away on February 6, 2023. Dave was born on August 15, 1942, in Spencer, Nebraska, to John Josef and Elsie (Gall) Thurstenson. He spent his early childhood years on a farm in South Dakota. His family later moved to Norfolk, Nebraska, where he finished his schooling and met the love of his life, Myla Miller. Dave and Myla were married September 5, 1965, and they were blessed with three daughters.

Dave enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961 and served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Dave was deployed to Vietnam in 1969 and 1971. During his second tour in 1971 he was a crewman on the C-7 Caribou, performing hazardous air drop and resupply missions. For this he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1971. Continuing his career as a C-130 flight engineer and instructor, he saw much of the world. He and his family enjoyed living in many places throughout the United States and Germany. Dave retired as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1985. After retirement, Dave and his family returned to Nebraska. He drove a school bus in Nebraska and Arkansas for many years.

In 1998, they moved to Arkansas to be closer to their grandchildren. Dave was known for his rich sense of humor and an ornery twinkle in his eye. He enjoyed camping, motorcycling, bird watching and travelling with Myla. Spending time with his children and grandchildren gave him great joy.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, John Josef and Elsie Thurstenson.

Dave is survived by his wife, Myla, of 57 years and his daughters: Cami (Matt) Jamison of Murphy, Texas; Cali (Marc) Hawbaker and Christi (Danny) Robinson of Siloam Springs. He is also survived by his brother Joe (Awynne) Thurstenson of Siloam Springs, and his sisters: Twylla (Galen) Helmkamp of Round Rock, Texas; Denise Scott of Joplin, Missouri; Linda (Kenny) Miller of Norfolk, Nebraska; and Dawn Brittain of Haskell, Oklahoma. The Thurstensons are blessed with 13 grandchildren and their first great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Dave's name to The Wounded Warrior Project.

Visitation is Friday, February 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral Service is Saturday, February 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Wasson Funeral Home, followed by a

Celebration Luncheon at Trinity Pentecostal Church at noon.

Burial with military honors will take place Monday, February 13, at 11:30 a.m. at Fayetteville National Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to gather at Wasson Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. on Monday to proceed together to the cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.wassonfuneralhome.com

PAID OBITUARY

Linda Ruth Trollinger

Linda Ruth Trollinger, 76, of Siloam Springs, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Earlene Howard Circle of Life Hospice Home in Springdale.

Linda was born on June 15, 1946, in Roswell, New Mexico. She was a daughter of John Hudson and Cledith Mae Stacey Hudson. She married the love of her life, Franklin "Tooter" Leroy Trollinger, on January 10, 1975, who preceded her in death in January 2022.

Linda was a vital part of Franklin Electric spending over 15 years working her way from an assembly worker to a supervisor. After retiring you could find Linda on Grand Lake with her husband and a fishing pole catching her favorite thing, catfish. When Linda wasn't on the lake, she was cooking up some wonderful meal at home for her loving family, most likely the catfish that was just caught, or making quilts for her six grandchildren. She now has full mobility in her hands and can make as many extravagant quilts as her little heart desires or reel in the biggest fish she will ever catch.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Cledith Hudson; one son Harold Happy; two brothers Tom and Johnny Hudson, and her loving husband of 46 years Franklin Trollinger.

She is survived by one son, Paul Happy and wife Marla of Gentry, AR; one daughter, Karla Happy and husband Scott Martin of Springdale, AR; daughter-in-law, Candi Lawrence of Colcord, OK; four brothers, Roy Hudson of Fayetteville, AR, Steve Hudson of Prairie Grove, AR, J.C. Hudson of Westfork, AR, and Carol Hudson of Hogeye, AR; two sisters, Jo Ann Leeders of Springdale, AR, and Beverly Leach of Prairie Grove, AR; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Debbie Trollinger; 3 Grandsons: Kenley Happy and wife Amelia of Wichita Falls, TX, Jonathan Happy of Gentry, AR, and Cody Harrelson and wife Alexis of Springdale, AR. 3 Granddaughters: Briana Horne and husband Weston of Hot Springs, AR, Keely Harrelson and Phillip Price of Springdale, AR, and Taleah Harrelson and Ethan Murphree of Springdale, AR. 6 Great Grandchildren: Hannah Happy, Stella Ferguson, Carter Harrelson, Henry Happy, Lincoln Horn, and Harlin Happy. As well as 2 bonus members: Brittany, and Morgan.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, AR.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, 2:00 pm at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs. Pastor Tim Estes will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest next to her love and son at the Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, OK. The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR. Please visit www.Backstrom-pyeatte.com to sign the online guestbook.

PAID OBITUARY

Brenda Winkler

Brenda Winkler, 60, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

She was born April 28, 1962, to George and Betty Hillhouse.

She has one younger sister, Pat Hillhouse, and two younger brothers, Gerald Hillhouse and Steve Hillhouse.

She loved God and her family.

She married Floyd Winkler on Aug. 2, 1980, gaining a daughter, Janet Winkler from the union. Together, she and her husband had one daughter, Kimberly Winkler Jackson.

She has five grandchildren.

She attended Truth Apostolic Church in Gravette, Ark., as well as Christ Temple Church in West Siloam Springs, Okla., prior to that.

