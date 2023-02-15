Honoring those who serve God

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Debbie Stripling (left), the president of the Civitan Club of Siloam Springs, receives a proclamation from Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation during the Civitan Clergy Appreciation Breakfast on Thursday at Sager Creek Community Church. The proclamation listed the week of Feb. 6-12 as Clergy Appreciation Week, Nation said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Civitan member and American Legion Post 29 Commander Jerry Cavness shares the story of The Four Chaplains to the attendees of the Civitan Clergy Appreciation Breakfast on Thursday at Sager Creek Community Church. The Four Chaplains is the story of four Army chaplains stationed on the USS Dorchester during World War II. When the Dorchester was hit by a torpedo from a German U2 boat the four chaplains gave up their life vests so four other service members could live.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Civitan volunteers and attending clergy pose for a photo with Mayor Judy Nation (right, front row) at the Civitan Clergy Appreciation Breakfast on Thursday at Sager Creek Community Church. The breakfast is held the first week in February to commemorate the sacrifice of four Army chaplains who gave their lives to save other service members and to honor local clergy for the work they do honoring God.

