JBU introduces updated planned giving website

John Brown University recently updated its planned giving website to better serve alumni, parents and friends.

The new site provides valuable information as potential donors consider future charitable giving goals.

JBU says that there is more to learn on the new website including more about gifts that provide lifetime income to the donor, giving strategies based on age, amount or type of asset donated and legacy gifts through a will or estate bequest

The new site also introduces a gift illustrator to help determine the right charitable gift based on charitable deduction, tax savings and timing.

JBU's Office of Planned Giving is also available to answer any questions. The experienced team has helped JBU supporters with gifts of appreciated assets, real estate, life insurance, estate bequests and gifts that provide the donor with lifetime income. The office can be contacted at 800-446-2450.

The new website is a product of JBU's partnership with PhilanthroCorp.

JBU says that PhilanthroCorp does not sell financial products or manage money, so nothing it does is intended to replace current advisors. PhilanthroCorp's will and estate planning services are available to potential donors at no cost because JBU has them on a fixed retainer.