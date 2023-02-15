LETTER: One man and one woman

One man and one woman

In the Feb. 8, 2023, Religion section of the Herald-Leader, Mr. Chastain regurgitated the "one man and one woman" concept of marriage allegedly instituted by God.

I will not bludgeon any puppies, but I intend to bludgeon this bit of false Christian propaganda.

Genesis 2:24 is the foundation for the one man and one woman idea. But God did not write that. The narrator did; most believe that it was Moses.

Multiple narrators wrote all that both God and Jesus said and did in the Bible. Neither God nor Jesus wrote one jot or tittle of the Bible.

Genesis 2:24, Adam and Eve had sex and became one flesh. That was their marriage ceremony and the standard for the Old Testament.

Deuteronomy 21:10-14, Israelite soldiers could marry a captive woman, but they had to let her mourn the slaughter of her family for 30 days. Then they could have sex with her and the two become one flesh. If she were not a suitable sexual partner, they could not sell her. They had to let her go free. But where would she go? They slaughtered her family and tribe. So much for two people expressing their love for each other through sex.

Numbers 31:17, God commanded all the captive boys and women to be killed and gave the virgin girls to the soldiers for sex. Those little girls did not love the murderers of their families.

Exodus 21:7-10, A man can sell his daughter either as a maidservant or as a wife to another Hebrew for himself or a wife for his son. Verse 10, the buyer could marry more wives. No mutual love intended.

Ellicott's Commentary, Cambridge Bible for Schools and Colleges, Pulpit Commentary, and Keil and Delitzsch Biblical Commentary on the Old Testament, all make similar statements as this from the Pulpit Commentary, "Usually they were bought to be made the concubines, or secondary wives of their masters."

Mr. Chastain claims that Christians, ". . learn, study and embrace what God says."

But if you search 'biblical illiteracy USA' online, you will find pages and pages of pollsters and Christian organizations declaring a crisis of biblical illiteracy among Christians.

Mr. Chastain, biblegateway.com and biblehub.com are two excellent free Bible study tools. You could learn what the God of those primitive narrators really thought.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs