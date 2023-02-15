Locust Grove senior awarded presidential scholarship at JBU

John Brown University admissions counselor Zoë Sparks surprised Locust Grove (Okla.) high school senior Gracein Moore on Friday, Feb. 10, with the Presidential Scholarship, the highest and most competitive scholarship given by the university.

Moore, who was unaware of being a chosen recipient, was presented the scholarship at her family's restaurant.

The $116,000 scholarship, awarded over four years, is reserved for incoming students who demonstrate great academic, social and spiritual enthusiasm.

Moore, who plans to study Mechanical Engineering, earned an invitation to JBU's scholarship competition based on her academic performance. During the event, held in person on the JBU campus, 111 students went through a series of rigorous interviews.

Moore is one of two presidential scholarships awarded this week.