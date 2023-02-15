Nation signs Arkansas 211 Proclamation

On Friday, Feb. 10, Mayor Judy Nation signed a proclamation declaring Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, as Arkansas 211/United Way Day.

Arkansas 211 is a free confidential 24-hour information and referral service that connects residents with health and human services support, according to a press release from Communications Manager Megan Whitworth.

Anyone in need of help or information can call 211 or text 211 to 898-211 to reach a trained 211 call resource specialist, the release states.

Arkansas 211 has a database of over 19,000 resources to help residents to find the right services.

Referrals are usually given over the phone or can be emailed or texted to you, the release states. In crisis situations, a warm transfer can be made directly to crisis specialists or 911. TTY and interpreter services are available.

Arkansas 211 helped more than 267,000 Arkansans throughout the state access help for immediate or long-term challenges last year, the release states.

Throughout 2022, trained call specialists connected people to locally available services including help with rent, food, utility bills and healthcare.

In 2017, the United Way of Northwest Arkansas received an AmeriCorps grant to expand the Arkansas 211 database and resources to cover the entire state of Arkansas.

After a brief period of repositioning due to changing funding, Arkansas 211 expanded contact service to the entire state of Arkansas in 2019.

An additional grant was received to expand the system statewide to address the rise in needs across the state due to the pandemic.

Since 2019, Arkansas 211 has connected hundreds of thousands of individuals and their families across the state to critical and local resources including food, shelter, rental assistance, childcare and more, the release states.

Arkansas 211 is a statewide program headquartered at the United Way of Northwest Arkansas, the release states.