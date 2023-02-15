SSHS girls swimmers take fourth at 5A-West meet, boys fifth

The Siloam Springs girls swim team finished fourth on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the 5A-West Conference meet held at the Clarksville Aquatic Center.

Russellville won the meet with 558 points, followed by Clarksville 444, Mountain Home 321, Siloam Springs 251 and Haas Hall-Fayetteville 250 and Haas-Hall 250.

Sophomore Addison Huebert set a school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 15.97 seconds.

Huebert also had a second place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:18.54.

Senior Emelyn Chavez placed third in the 200 individual medley (2:45.86) and 100 backstroke (1:15.48).

Senior Rachel Luker placed fourth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:57.79, an improvement of 20 seconds. Luker also placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:19.71).

Junior Anna Matchell finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.50) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:57.38).

Sophomore Abigail Green added a fifth place finish in the 500 freestyle (9:06.22) and a seventh place result in the 50 freestyle (37.83).

Sophomore Crystal Serrano finished eighth in the 500 freestyle (10:13.19) and ninth in the 50 freestyle (43.13).

Sophomore Autum Gonzalez finished ninth in the 500 freestyle (11:13.73) and 10th in the 50 freestyle (49.51).

The relay team of Luker, Huebert, Chavez and Matchell teamed to finish second in the 200 freestyle relay and third in 200 medley relay.

Boys

The Siloam Springs boys placed fifth overall finishing with 264 points, behind behind Russellville 491, Mountain Home 455, Clarksville 385 and Subiaco Academy 328.

Sophomore Hayden Shimer had two first place finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:53.66) and 500 freestyle (4:59.34).

Senior Gabe Fox placed second in the 50 freestyle (25.37), while junior Jakin Matchell was third in the 200 freestyle (2:07.15) and 100 freestyle (56.78).

Sophomore Tony Wleklinski had a pair of third place finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:33.67) and 100 backstroke (1:13.07).

Junior Ben Wenger finished fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:10.58) and 500 freestyle (6:24.60), his first attempt at the long race.

Junior D'Angelo Celis finished fifth in 100 breaststroke (1:24.94) and eighth in 100 freestyle (1:05.54).

Freshman James Shaw finished sixth in the 50 free (35.03) and 10th in the 500 free (8:30.88), which was his first attempt..

The relay team of Wenger, Matchell, Wleklinski and Fox finished second in the 200 free relay.

The relay team of Wenger, Matchell, Fox and Shimer finished second in the 400 free relay.

Up next

The Siloam Springs swim teams will now compete at the state meet in Russellville on Feb. 25.