SSHS girls win sixth straight game

Siloam Springs' girls haven't been fast starters in many of their ballgames this season, but the Lady Panthers got out quick against Greenbrier at home on Friday.

Siloam Springs, using high pressure defense as its engine, jumped all over Greenbrier, scoring the first 21 points of the game and rolling to a 52-26 victory inside Panther Activity Center.

The victory was Siloam Springs' sixth straight.

Siloam Springs led 21-0 after the first quarter and 34-5 at halftime before making wholesale substitutions in the second half. Greenbrier outscored Siloam Springs 16-9 in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 43-21 going into the fourth.

"Obviously it's awesome that we played that well in the first half," said Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery. "As far as how we looked this week, that was what we as a staff wanted to see, really just put it to them early and respond early."

Tillery referenced the Lady Panthers' previous three games -- all close victories on the road -- against Mountain Home, Van Buren and Alma.

The Lady Panthers trailed early in each of those but they never trailed Friday against Greenbrier.

"At Mountain Home we're down quite a bit," Tillery said. "Van Buren got down early in the third, and then Alma came out hot and we trailed early there, so really we just wanted to respond early in the game (against Greenbrier) and kind of get going and not have to rely on a halftime adjustment or having a really good quarter in the third or fourth.

"Again, as far as navigating that, it's tough because this week we wanted to get our starters some rest. We played in three really chippy, physical, dog fight-type games where they're playing anywhere from 26 to 32 minutes in those games."

Siloam Springs forced eight Greenbrier turnovers on the first 10 offensive possessions.

That led to several easy baskets for Siloam Springs. Brooke Ross scored six points in the first quarter and Emily Keehn had a pair of runout baskets.

Mimo Jacklik hit a pair of 3-pointers and Anna Wleklinski and Brooke Smith also had baskets as Siloam Springs led 21-0 early.

Keehn knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter and Audrey Sears' 3-pointer gave Siloam Springs a 34-5 lead, which the Lady Panthers carried into halftime.

The flow of play got a bit sloppy in the second half as Siloam Springs emptied its bench. Greenbrier's Annabeth McKenzie hit two 3-pointers and Jade Steele and Abbey Bangs each hit one trey in the third as Greenbrier came to life a bit.

Jacklik hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game early in the fourth and had a layup later, while Keehn also had another transition basket.

The win completed the season sweep of Greenbrier for Siloam Springs, which won at Greenbrier 53-21 on Jan. 13. Greenbrier (4-20, 0-10) has played the entire season without 6-foot post Alex Newland, who suffered an injury during volleyball season.

Abbey Bangs and Annabeth McKenzie each had six points to lead Greenbrier.

Jacklik finished with 16 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Keehn had 15, Ross seven, Sears six, Smith four and Wleklinski and Kaidence Prendergast each with two.

Siloam Springs was back in action at No. 1-ranked Greenwood on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs hosts Russellville on Friday, Feb. 17, before hosting Van Buren on Feb. 21 for Senior Night. Siloam Springs will end its regular season Feb. 24 at Harrison.

"Really tough games," Tillery said of the upcoming slate. "Russellville, for a half, three quarters, gave us all we could handle. Finally that fourth (quarter) we opened it up a little bit. They're so athletic. (Taleigha) Ealy is so strong down there. (Brianna) Burk can do some things, They will have moved some ninth graders up by then too so that's going to be a really tough game here Friday. Then Van Buren will be a scrap because they'll junk us probably. I would imagine it'll be another tough game where it's a chess match to figure out how we can score. Harrison at their place is a different beast."

Siloam Springs 52, Greenbrier 26

Greenbrier^0^5^16^5^--^26

Siloam Springs^21^14^8^9^--^52

Greenbrier (4-20, 0-10): Bangs 6, McKenzie 6, Steele 5, Hughes 3, Jerry 2, Newton 2, Saunders 2.

Siloam Springs (16-8, 9-1): Jacklik 16, Keehn 15, Ross 7, Sears 6, Smith 4, Wleklinski 2, Prendergast 2.

Siloam Springs 48, Alma 40

The Lady Panthers picked up their fifth win in a row and third victory on the road in a four-day span on Tuesday with a victory at Alma's Charles B. Dyer Arena.

The stretch of games in a short time period, which included games at Mountain Home on Feb. 4 and at Van Buren on Feb. 6, gave the Lady Panthers a state tournament-like taste, coach Beau Tillery said.

"Very much a state tourney feel," Tillery said. "Hopefully when we get to state we will have a few more practices leading up to those games. However, proud of the girls for grinding out three wins in four days, all on the road, tough atmospheres against teams who gave us their best shot, with minimal prep in between those games. It wasn't pretty, wasn't perfect, probably wasn't even close to our best, and we have got a lot of things to work on to get better, but we founds ways to win. Thought we were really sharp defensively at times and got some big stops when we needed them."

Alma led 10-6 early after Jordan Gramlich dropped in her second 3-pointer of the first quarter.

Siloam Springs fought back to tie the game at 15, and clawed to a 25-24 lead at halftime.

Presli Taylor knocked down a 3-pointer early in the third to give Alma a 27-26 lead, and Gramlich scored again for a 29-28 lead, but Mimo Jacklik got free inside for a basket to give Siloam Springs a 30-29 lead and the Lady Panthers wouldn't trail again.

Siloam Springs closed the third quarter on a 13-1 run to take a 41-30 lead going into the fourth.

Jacklik led Siloam Springs with 20 points, while Brooke Ross had 10, Emily Keehn eight and Brooke Smith and Sophia Stephenson each with five.

Gramlich led Alma with 16 points, while Taylor had 13.