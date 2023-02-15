What is the FFA?

"FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education." according to the National FFA website. "FFA develops members' potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success."

"Members are future chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields.

"FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education.

"The official name of the organization is the National FFA Organization. The letters 'FFA' stand for Future Farmers of America. These letters are a part of our history and our heritage that will never change."

The national website goes on to say, "FFA is not just for students who want to be production farmers; FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more. For this reason, the name of the organization was updated in 1988 after a vote of national convention delegates to reflect the growing diversity and new opportunities in the industry of agriculture.

"FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet those challenges by helping its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways. So today, we are still the Future Farmers of America. But, we are the future biologists, future chemists, future veterinarians, future engineers and future entrepreneurs of America, too.

"Today, the National FFA Organization remains committed to the individual student, providing a path to achievement in premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Our members live the motto 'Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live and Living to Serve.' FFA members rise to the challenge of service embracing members of all walks of life united through FFA."

Arkansas FFA

"The Arkansas FFA Association was chartered in 1928, the same year as the National FFA Organization," according to the state FFA website. "Arkansas FFA functions within the constitution of the National FFA Organization but has also created individual leadership structures, awards, programs and competitions. Arkansas FFA State Officers lead the membership of the state association and are elected by state FFA convention delegates. Local FFA Chapters are chartered through the state associations.

"FFA Mission, Motto, Creed Arkansas FFA is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

"Arkansas FFA and National FFA provide many opportunities for members to participate in camps, conventions, conferences and other activities that promote premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agriculture education.

The Ag Ed Leadership and Curriculum Program "is designed to allow every student enrolled in an agricultural education class[es] to have full access to everything the organization has to offer. [The] inclusion of these students who might otherwise not have the chance to enjoy these activities will only serve to strengthen the nation's largest youth organization."

National FFA Week

National FFA Week this year is Feb. 18-25. FFA chapters around the country will be celebrating National FFA Week and sharing what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.