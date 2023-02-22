Arrests and citations

Feb. 13

• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with rape.

• Yoezer Herve Paz, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Sabastian Michael Ray Robinson, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Darin Keith Martin, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Eric Sean Billbe, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Angel Cristan Saucedo, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 14

• Kenneth Heath Rutledge, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Samantha Elisabeth Stone, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 15

• Jacie Rhea Morretti, 22, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury; domestic battering - third degree.

• Timothy Delbert Adams, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Krystal Dawn Hernandez, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Aaron Moog, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon Allen Dillard, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; failure to appear x2; possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine).

• Jason D Glass, 39, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; sexual battery.

Feb. 16

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with possession of sexually explicit material.

• Juvenile, 12 cited in connection with possession of sexually explicit material.

• Trevor Jerome Taylor, 23, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of services; fleeing.

Feb. 17

• Juvenile, 11, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Rodney Dale Fletcher, 45, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Tyler Eugene Arnold, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Feb. 18

• Jennifer Cochran, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 37, arrested in connection with interference with a law enforcement or code enforcement officer; violation of a no contact order.

• Regan Douangphachanh, 42 arrested in connection with warrant WR-23-91.

Feb. 19

• Paulina Elvira Sacalxot, 46, arrested in connection with forgery.

• Travis Allen Hylton, 45, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

• Mark Allan Howard, 41, arrested in connection with warrant- criminal sexual penetration first degree (child under 13).

• Term Edward Joel, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.