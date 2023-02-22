Arrests and citations

Feb. 13
• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with rape.
• Yoezer Herve Paz, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Sabastian Michael Ray Robinson, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Darin Keith Martin, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Eric Sean Billbe, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Angel Cristan Saucedo, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 14
• Kenneth Heath Rutledge, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Samantha Elisabeth Stone, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 15
• Jacie Rhea Morretti, 22, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury; domestic battering - third degree.
• Timothy Delbert Adams, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Krystal Dawn Hernandez, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael Aaron Moog, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Brandon Allen Dillard, 23, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; failure to appear x2; possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine).
• Jason D Glass, 39, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; sexual battery.
Feb. 16
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with possession of sexually explicit material.
• Juvenile, 12 cited in connection with possession of sexually explicit material.
• Trevor Jerome Taylor, 23, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of services; fleeing.
Feb. 17
• Juvenile, 11, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Rodney Dale Fletcher, 45, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Tyler Eugene Arnold, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property.
Feb. 18
• Jennifer Cochran, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 37, arrested in connection with interference with a law enforcement or code enforcement officer; violation of a no contact order.
• Regan Douangphachanh, 42 arrested in connection with warrant WR-23-91.
Feb. 19
• Paulina Elvira Sacalxot, 46, arrested in connection with forgery.
• Travis Allen Hylton, 45, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations.
• Mark Allan Howard, 41, arrested in connection with warrant- criminal sexual penetration first degree (child under 13).
• Term Edward Joel, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.