City offers transportation for elderly and disabled

The City of Siloam Springs offers the Elderly and Disabled Transportation Service to residents who are 65 or older, or have a disability and receive disability benefits. The service offers rides to residents who need to go to doctor appointments, run errands, shop for groceries, go to the post office, among additional places to take care of business within Siloam Springs.

"I see this as a critical need to enable disabled residents and senior citizens to live independently," said Don Clark, Community Development Director. "Staff enjoys providing the service and it's a blessing to be able to do so."

The price per ride is only $1 per stop. For example, if a rider only needs one stop to or from somewhere, it's only $1. If a resident needs a round trip, it's $2. If a resident needs to go to the store, post office, back home, it's $3 and so on.

The taxi program is only available within city limits. Rides are available almost anywhere in town with the exception of liquor stores. Rides are only available during normal business hours and must be scheduled one day prior.

To schedule a ride, applicants must first complete an application and have their information on file with the City prior to their first ride. Call 479-373-6466 followed by Opt #1 for questions, applications or to schedule a ride. To fill out an application online or read the taxi program policy, visit https://tinyurl.com/34pmwvtz.