Colcord Youth Pageant to be held March 4

COLCORD, Okla. -- The Miss Colcord Youth Pageant will return on Saturday, March 4, at the Colcord Community Center.

This year's theme for the pageant will be Sugar and Spice, according to Barbara Gray, the pageant coordinator. Admission is $6 per person and attendees three and under are free, Gray said. Tickets will be available at the door, the day of the pageant, Gray said.

The pageant will be open to girls only this year instead of both boys and girls due to a lack of participation of boys in the previous year's youth pageant, Gray said.

Other changes include breaking the pageant into two sessions, Gray said. Session One will be for ages 0-5 and will begin at 1 p.m., Gray said. The second session will begin at 4 p.m. and will be open to ages 6-15, Gray said.

The pageant is open to girls who live within a 40-mile radius of Colcord, Gray said. Prizes for this year's youth pageant will be medals and trophies as well as certificates.

Monetary prizes will be available for the crowd pleaser and photogenic contest, Gray said. She also said monetary prizes will be available mainly in the second session.

There will be multiple categories for each session, Gray said. The first session will compete in beauty, personality, party wear and crowd interaction, Gray said.

Second session categories will include beauty, onstage personality, crowd interaction, evening wear and day wear, Gray said.

Gray also took the time to remind people of the Miss Colcord Pageant which will be held in October. The Miss Colcord pageant will offer scholarships to different universities, Gray said.

Last year, pageant winners earned scholarships from Northeastern State University, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Rogers State University, Gray said.

"The youth one is kind of a training thing for the girls to learn as they go," Gray said. "We just use it as a training situation and finance opportunity for the older pageant.