Dogwood Literacy Council takes funding issue to legislators

The Dogwood Literacy Council, a nonprofit native to Siloam Springs, has long carried out its mission of ending adult illiteracy with limited funds.

Now, a new plea from executive director Charlie Muessemeyer seeks to take the problem directly to legislators.

"We are calling on our state representatives to allocate additional funds to adult literacy programs, so that we can better serve those in our community who need it the most," said Muessemeyer.

Muessemeyer's Dogwood Literacy Council, like many other literacy councils in Arkansas, partially relies on funding from the state through the Adult Learning Alliance, a statewide nonprofit that provides structure and funds to county-level literacy councils.

"Unfortunately, these funds have remained the same for the last 20 years and only make up 42% of the council's total budget," said Muessemeyer. "The council must raise the remaining 58% with fundraising and donations."

Dogwood Literacy Council's goal is to increase the total amount for all 23 literacy councils from $487,000 to $1 million.

"Local councils around the state, in partnership with the Adult Learning Alliance of Arkansas, are asking the legislature to increase funding for these programs to reach more adults, increase services, and expand into unserved counties," said Muessemeyer.

In a letter to state legislators, Muessemeyer noted the detriment caused by the lack of concern from state leaders. "This lack of investment has left many adults struggling to read, write, and communicate effectively, hindering their ability to secure employment and participate fully in our society."

Currently, one in seven adults struggles to read at a third-grade level in Arkansas. Muessemeyer says that, due to low funding, literacy councils are only able to scratch the surface.

"With a population of about 3 million, we have barely touched 1 percent of those Arkansans who need our services. We need to improve literacy and give all Arkansans the opportunity to succeed, and one guaranteed way to do that is to increase adult literacy funding," said Muessemeyer.

"This not only reduces income, health, and quality of life for individuals and families, but it also increases costs for society," says Muessemeyer.

Muessemeyer says that reading is critical for everything in society, from finding a job to reading election ballots. However, funding is stagnant, which poses an issue for nonprofits like hers.

While Muessemeyer understands that she has an uphill battle, she also has hope.

"I was encouraged to hear that some representatives attended the recent luncheon in Little Rock that focused on the Adult Literacy Alliance in our state," said Muessemeyer.

"We ask that everyone in Siloam Springs and across the state email their Arkansas legislator in favor of increasing adult literacy funding," added Muessemeyer.