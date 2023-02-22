Former West Siloam Springs police officer arrested in connection with rape

A former West Siloam Springs, Okla., police officer was arrested Feb. 15 in connection with rape.

At presstime, Cody Kackley, 35, of Colcord, Okla., was being held in the Benton County Jail on $50,000 cash/surety bond, according to the website for the Benton County Jail.

Kackley's arrest is connected to a Feb. 11 incident a woman reported to Siloam Springs police on Feb. 14. Kackley resigned from the West Siloam Springs Police Department on Feb. 13, according to department chief Larry Barnett.

The woman told police she and her friend went to the Cherokee Casino the night of Feb. 11, hung out and drank four to 10 beers, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The woman and her friend walked outside to wait for a ride when West Siloam Springs police officers arrived, the affidavit states. She said police told her she was being accused of an incident that occurred inside the casino and she was placed in handcuffs and put into the back of a patrol vehicle, the affidavit states.

The woman said she was in the patrol car and in handcuffs for 10-15 minutes, but wasn't sure because of her level of intoxication at the time, according to the affidavit.

While she was in the vehicle, one of the officers, later identified as Kackley, talked to her, the affidavit states. The woman said she was told the charges were dropped and she was free to go and her handcuffs were removed, the affidavit states. The victim said she felt safe enough to ask Kackley for a ride home.

She said Kackley drove her home and the two flirted with each other; she added Kackley told her he was turning off his body camera, the affidavit states. Upon arriving at the woman's residence, Kackley walked her to her front door, the affidavit states.

Kackley followed the victim inside and pulled out "his stuff" and the woman removed her shirt and agreed to perform oral sex on Kackley, the affidavit states. The act continued until the woman's brother walked in, the affidavit states.

Siloam Springs police interviewed Kackley on Feb. 15. Kackley told police he was sent to the casino Feb. 11 for a possible crime and corroborated the woman was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police vehicle and eventually released, the affidavit states. Kackley said he did not have the woman perform any type of field sobriety test, the affidavit states.

At 1:53 a.m., according to footage from Kackley's body camera, Kackley started reading the Oklahoma Code for rape, the affidavit states. Kackley read in the Oklahoma Code where a victim cannot give consent if they are intoxicated and oral sex would also fall under the rape code in Oklahoma, the affidavit states.

At 2:04 a.m., Kackley and the victim got into the front seat of Kackley's patrol vehicle, the affidavit states. Kackley turned off his body camera at 2:07 a.m. while still in the casino parking lot, the affidavit states. The body camera began recording again at 2:16 a.m., the affidavit states.

Kackley told police he gave the woman a ride to her home in Arkansas, the affidavit states. Once there, he said he did go inside her house and that the woman hugged him and they kissed, the affidavit states.

Kackley said the woman was very intoxicated during the time he was with her and that if she was sober she would not have performed oral sex on him, the affidavit states. Kackley also said he "messed up" and had disgraced the badge, which was why he resigned from the West Siloam Springs Police Department, the affidavit states.

"This incident does not reflect the character or moral integrity of the West Siloam Springs Police Department," Barnett said. "The incident is under investigation in Arkansas and we are waiting for the outcome."