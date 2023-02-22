Golden Eagles prevail in OT on Senior Night

John Brown's men sent a large Senior Night crowd home happy Thursday night with a thrilling 101-96 overtime victory over Mid-America Christian at Bill George Arena.

The win clinched a berth in this week's Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament for the Golden Eagles, who were battling the Evangels for one of the league's top eight spots to get in the tournament.

Both teams, who are used to competing at the top of the league, left it all out on the floor, according to JBU coach Jason Beschta.

"I think there's a lot of pride from both teams, both coaches," Beschta said. "I mean we all just want to compete, our guys were going to do it, and there was something for both to play for. We're both playing for our life here and the right to still be in the conference tournament. And so there was certainly a lot on the line. This was the type of game where you expect a slugfest back and forth, big plays both ways, and it's going to be someone's going to make one more big play on the night. And tonight it was us."

The Golden Eagles had three players who finished with double-doubles, led by senior guard Payton Guiot, who scored 30 points and had 10 assists.

Lukas Gabani had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while James Beckom had 11 points and 17 rebounds. D.J. Ellis had 14 points, while Tyren Collins and Josh Stewart had 12 and 11 points, respectively, off the bench.

"Three double-doubles on our team. How 'bout that?" Beschta said with a smile.

John Brown led 42-40 at halftime after a back and forth first half.

The same trend continued in the second half.

MACU pulled ahead 90-88 on two free throws from Tarrence Gaines with 32.5 seconds left.

On the other end, the Golden Eagles took a 91-90 lead when Guiot drove the lane and dished to an open Malachi Reeves in the corner for a 3-pointer with 14.5 seconds left.

"I think that's why people love playing with (Guiot) because he'll pass the ball," Beschta said. "It helps that we made the shots on the end of them tonight.

"It doesn't get much bigger than the assist he had to Malachi in the corner. I mean I thought Payton was going to put it up when he drovef and just that he trusts (Reeves) instead of putting it up says a lot for a guy that's already dropping 30 (points)."

Seth Hurd split two free throws with 6.9 left to tie the game at 91 and send it into overtime.

In the OT period, the Golden Eagles, outscored the Evangels 10-5. Beckom gave JBU the lead for good with a basket and put them up three with a putback later in the period. Gabani added a basket and a big block for a 99-96 lead and Collins and Beckom each split a pair of free throws to set the final score.

John Brown forced 14 Evangels turnovers and only had eight of their own. The Golden Eagles outrebounded MACU 46-42, including 17 offensive rebounds. JBU hit 37 of 81 shots, including 13 of 34 from behind the 3-point line. MACU hit 38 of 76 and 12 of 28 from long range.

Seth Hurd led MACU with 30 points and nine rebounds. Eylan Goodwyn added 22 points, Trevonte Doolittle 18 and Gaines 15 points for the Evangels, who failed to qualify for the SAC Tournament.

"It was a great game," said MACU coach Josh Gamblin. "I think the difference in the game was they had 17 offensive rebounds. Obviously, we're eight of 16 from the free-throw line and had 14 turnovers. Even when you score 96 on the road, it's hard to win games like that. Great college basketball game. Hats off to John Brown. I thought they played really well and executed offensively really well."

John Brown 87, Oklahoma City 69

John Brown climbed out of an early 10-point deficit to roll past Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Feb. 14, inside Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles trailed by 10 twice early in the first half, but the Golden Eagles took the lead for good with 5:43 left in the first half 30-29 on a Tyren Collins jump shot.

JBU extended its lead to 43-38 at half and never relinquished it in the second half, leading by as many as 20 points.

"I thought we stuck to our game plan defensively really well," said JBU coach Jason Beschta. "We guarded them much better this time than we did the last time. But we scored. I mean everything's a whole lot easier when you score the basketball."

John Brown hit 33 of 67 shots from the field, including 11 of 28 from behind the 3-point line and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. The Golden Eagles outrebounded the Stars 36-31 and forced 20 turnovers while only committing 15.

Payton Guiot hit 6 of 12 from behind the 3-point line and led five JBU players in double figures with 18 points. James Beckom and Malachi Reeves each scored 12 points, while Josh Stewart added 11 and Collins 10, both off the bench.

"I thought the great thing about tonight is we found different ways to score throughout the game," Beschta said. "There were times we were having open threes and we're knocking them down. There's times it's going to be getting the ball, driving and kicking to people. There's offensive rebounds, and then all of the sudden we have a run in transition, Payton's finding guys all over the floor and we start building a lead out of that. But to see ourselves scoring lots of different ways against a really good team just builds a lot of confidence going forward."

Southwestern Christian 74, John Brown 59

The Golden Eagles dropped their regular season finale on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Bethany, Okla.

Southwestern Christian (11-14, 9-13) led 41-28 at halftime before outscoring the Golden Eagles 33-31 in the second half.

John Brown struggled from the field, shooting 22 of 72 overall and 11 of 39 from behind the 3-point line.

D.J. Ellis led the Golden Eagles with 14 points, while Payton Guiot had 11.

Bralen Patterson led Southwestern Christian with 16 points, while Luiz Machado Jr. had 12, Jordan Williams and Ronald Moore 11.

Southwestern Christian shot a red hot 17 of 25 (68 percent) from the field in the first half and finished 28 of 52 (53.8 percent) overall.

Up next

John Brown (12-16, 10-12) finished in a tie with North Texas at Dallas for seventh in the Sooner Athletic Conference standings, but the Trailblazers had the tiebreaker edge. John Brown will now head to face fifth-ranked and No. 1 seed Langston (26-2, 20-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament. The eighth-seed Golden Eagles need to win the tournament to keep their season alive.