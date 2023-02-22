Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

Gerald Earl Amos

Gerald Earl Amos, 80, of Colcord, Okla., died Feb. 15, 2023, at his home.

He was born Dec. 24, 1942, to Earl Amos and Merle (Barnes) Amos, in Decatur, Ark.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Gary and Tony; four sisters, Ruth, Helen, Elsie, and Arlene; and one brother, Nelson.

Gerald is survived by his wife Connie, of the home; two daughters: Desiree Amos, of Westville, Okla., and Angela Amos, of Colcord; two sons: Mike Amos and wife Sherri, of Bella Vista, Ark., and Nick Amos, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Colcord Church of Christ with Pastor Mike Ellis officiating. Burial followed the service, at Falling Springs Cemetery, Decatur.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com

Kenneth W. French Jr.

Kenneth W. French Jr., 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 17, 2023.

He was born March 10, 1942, in Joliet, Ill., to Kenneth and Alice French.

He spent the majority of his growing up years in Aiken, S.C.

He was a church elder at First Presbyterian Church elder and wore many hats within the church. He was an active Boy Scout Leader (Eagle Scout 1955) having raised three Eagle Scouts. He was a professor/mentor for more than 38 years at John Brown University and served on many educational boards. He spent multiple summers working at NASA in various research departments. Ken spent the last 10 years enjoying retirement, being a hobby farmer and Certified Master Naturalist.

He loved nothing more than tinkering around the farm and raising his cows and donkeys. He loved his family and his students.

He is preceded in death by wife Ruth K. French of 46 years.

He is survived by his wife Pat and three sons, Jesse, Eric and Brian their wives, nine grandchildren and his wife Pat's two children, four grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Kathi Norris and brothers Mike French and Tom French.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church in Siloam Springs.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Siloam Springs First Presbyterian Church or Northwest Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Clara Louise Koehler

Clara Louise Koehler, 85, of Grove, Okla., died Feb. 15, 2023, at Grandwood Assisted living in Grove.

She was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Sapulpa, Okla., to Jack Kenneth White and Clara Marie Clinkingbeard White.

She was a homemaker and lived in the area since 1985.

She was a member of Order of The Eastern Star in Kansas, Okla., and attended the Flint Ridge Chapel in Kansas, Okla.

She married Henry Koehler on April 17, 1956.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Cindy Pack; and sister, Shirley Hood.

She is survived by son, Kenneth Koehler of Camdenton, Mo.; granddaughter, Sasha Madrid of Las Vegas, Nev.; aunt, Wanda Kelly of Illinois; brother-in-law, Elvin Hood; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held 9-11 a.m., Friday March 3, 2023, at Ridge Chapel, Kansas, Okla., followed by a celebration of life with pastor Melvin Newland officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Kansas Senior Center, P.O. Box 226, Kansas, OK 74347.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Parker Dean Roberts

Parker Dean Roberts was born on May 5, 1941. His parents were Raymond Roberts and Levonne (Brattain) Roberts. He married Ella Faye Shields Dec. 20, 1959, sharing 63 years of marriage. Parker was a well-known grain farmer all his adult life, working with his dad. He took his lifetime job very seriously and was an example for many farmers in this area. He grew wheat and soybeans, but also green bean varieties for Allen Canning Co, and was awarded "green bean grower of the year" which he donated to the ASC off in Bentonville, for them to display on their office wall. He knows all farmers in the 4-state area, and many have stated they have learned much from him. Parker was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gentry, served in the Ark National Guard, Battery B, Siloam Springs, AR, was a 50-year member of the Mason lodge of Gentry. He is survived by his wife, Faye, of the home, one sister, Janie (Roberts) Brown, of Siloam Springs, AR, 2 cousins, Peggy (Tom) Ricketts, of Tulsa, OK, and Fran (Charles) Begay, of Cleveland, OK.

Visitation services will be held Monday, February 20, from 5-7 p.m., at Wasson Funeral Chapel, Siloam Springs, AR. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 21, 10 a.m,, at Wasson Funeral Chapel, Siloam Springs, AR. Burial will follow at Bozarth Cemetery, Gentry, AR.

Our family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of Siloam Springs Hospital, Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab, and Springdale Hospital for all their support, and acts of love and encouragement for Parker and Faye during this most difficult time. Praise the Lord for His goodness!

PAID OBITUARY

Rene Rodriguez-Murillo

Rene "Smiley" Rodriguez–Murillo, 33, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at his home.

He was born on March 2, 1989 in Los Angeles, Calif., to Ricardo Murillo Sr. and Blanca Rodriguez Murillo.

He married Guadalupe Magana on Dec. 24, 2018 in Bentonville, Ark.

He was an auto and diesel mechanic, who loved building and fixing cars, was a car enthusiast, enjoyed working on trucks, playing basketball with friends and family at the park, was an avid "Lakers" fan and enjoyed traveling.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Tania Murillo.

He is survived by his wife, Guadalupe Murillo of the home; his parents; three brothers, Ricardo Murillo of Summers, Ark., Reynaldo Murillo and Kevin Murillo both of Siloam Springs; two sisters, Beatrice Calderon of Carrolton, Texas, and Bertha Aleman of Siloam Springs; along with many other family members and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023,at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will be conducted at the Gentry Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Nanette Trout

Nanette Trout, 71, formerly of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Jamestown Nursing and Rehab in Rogers, Ark.

She was born Aug. 23, 1951 in Pampa, Texas, to James "Jake" Trout and Imogene Crowder-Trout.

She was a Godly woman and attended The Assembly Church when she was able. In her spare time, she enjoyed walking trails, reading her Bible, crafting, watching Hallmark movies and going on vacation. She cherished her time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Devin Krug and wife, Amy of Rogers; two brothers, Geary Trout and wife, Brenda of Prairie Grove, Ark., and Mike Trout and wife, Darla of Prairie Grove, Ark.; one granddaughter; several nieces and nephews and many other loved ones.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Wheat officiating, with burial at Yell Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangments.

Billy Joe Woods

Billy Joe Woods, 72, of Colcord, Okla., died Feb. 14, 2023, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born July 20, 1950, in Siloam Springs to Jewell Jackson Woods and Victoria Louise (Wakefield) Woods.

He is preceded in death by both parents; one brother, Marion Woods; his brother-in-law, Wayne Sherman; and one niece, Dana (Woods) Evans.

He is survived by three brothers: Howard and wife Christine Woods, of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; David and wife Cecile Woods, of West Siloam Springs; Jack and wife Jane Woods, of Colcord; one sister, Viola Sherman, of Noel, Mo.; and his sister-in-law, Sarah Woods; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A graveside service was held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Allen Cemetery, in Colcord.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

French

