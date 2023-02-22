Lady Panthers bounce back, earn No. 2 seed

No one associated with Siloam Springs girls basketball was happy about what transpired down at Greenwood on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Lady Panthers -- who lost to Greenwood 60-58 on a buzzer-beater at home on Jan. 17 -- were drilled 70-18 in the rematch at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena on Feb. 14.

"It was a really tough game. It was a downer," said Siloam Springs senior Brooke Ross. "It just got all of us in a bad mood. To recover from that, it's a challenge."

Siloam Springs' response to that set back was a physical practice on Wednesday.

"We were brawling with each other (in Wednesday's practice)," Ross said. "We were on the ground diving for balls, getting so physical with each other. I have scrapes on my knee from diving around."

"We beat up on each other," said Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery said. "Everything was competitive. Bruiser, physical, probably not ideal after a game because you want to let them get their legs back and not get anybody hurt, but we wanted to challenge them and see who was going to step up."

The aftermath of that physical practice showed up on Friday for the Lady Panthers, who secured the No. 2 seed from the 5A-West Confernece with a 57-44 win against Russellville inside Panther Activity Center.

Ross scored a game-high 21 points, while senior Anna Wleklinski stunned the Lady Cyclones for 15 points and Emily Keehn added 12 for the Lady Panthers (17-9, 10-2).

Tillery said it wasn't a surprise that Ross and Wleklinski led the team on Friday because they were the ones who stood out in that physical practice on Wednesday.

"If we want to talk about that practice, the two that showed out the most were the two that really showed out tonight," he said. "Anna was unbelievable in that practice and she had a career high tonight, and Ross just crushed it and she put us on her back for most of the night."

Ross scored eight of her points in the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers as Siloam Springs went up 15-10 after the first.

Keehn broke free for a layup early in the second to go up 17-10, but Russellville answered back with a 7-0 run to tie the game 17-17. Brenna Burk had a basket inside and a three-point play in that stretch for Russellville.

Wleklinski knocked down a pair of free throws with 2:14 remaining in the half for a 19-17 lead. The senior then hit a short jump shot for a 21-17 lead.

"She's a glue kid," Tillery said of Wleklinski. "She's a kid you've got to have on the floor. Every team's got to have them if you're going to win. She doesn't complain. She will do whatever you ask of her. She shows up every day. She works her tail off every day. She is that kid. If you're going to win ballgames, you've got to have a kid like her."

Taleigha Ealy completed a three-point play for Russellville to make it 21-20, but Ross swished a jumper for a 23-20 lead at halftime.

Ross went back to work in the third quarter, hitting a 3-pointer in the corner and then nailing a short jumper for a 28-22 lead.

Keehn hit two free throws for a 30-24 lead, and Wleklinski drove to the basket and reversed in for a score and followed with another basket inside to go up 34-26.

"Honestly, it's not a surprise," Ross said of Wleklinski. "She's been doing great in practice. Everything you've seen out there, she's been doing in practice all week."

Ross hit a pair of buckets and Sophie Stephenson hit a 3-pointer in the corner as Siloam Springs led 41-33. Russellville kept fighting back as Burk's long 3-pointer at the buzzer hit the back of the iron, bounced straight up and dropped in for a 41-36 Siloam Springs lead going into the fourth.

After Ealy scored to open the fourth, the Lady Cyclones left Wleklinski open for a 3-pointer and the senior knocked it down for a 44-38 lead.

"Well, we talked a lot about shot selection so obviously they wanted me to be the one to shoot it," Wleklinski said. "So I just kept moving, setting screens, and when the time came I hit the shot."

The Cyclones pulled within three points again after Zariyah Willis hit a 3-pointer on the other end.

Siloam Springs then put the game away with a 13-0 run led by seniors Brooke Smith and Mimo Jacklik, who had both been held scoreless to that point.

Smith hit a free throw after Burk was called for an intentional foul.

Jacklik was then fouled on a 3-point try and hit one of three shots for a 46-41 lead.

Jacklik broke free for a layup and Keehn nailed a 3-pointer on the wing for a 51-41 lead.

Jacklik hit a short jumper and Keehn scored in transition followed by Ross with another basket for a 57-41 lead. Saraya Stroud ended the drought for Russellville with a 3-pointer before the final seconds ticked off.

Ealy led the Lady Cyclones with 12 points, while Willis had nine and Burk eight.

Jacklik finished with five points for Siloam Springs, while Stephenson had three and Smith one. With the win, the Lady Panthers swept the season series from Russellville.

The Lady Panthers were back in action Tuesday in their home finale against Van Buren. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs plays at Harrison on Friday for the final game of the regular season. They'll play at 4 p.m. Wednedsay, March 1, in the opening round of the Class 5A State Tournament in Pine Bluff against the No. 3 seed from the 5A-East Conference.

Siloam Springs 57, Russellville 44

Russellville^10^10^16^8^--^44

Siloam Springs^15^8^18^16^--^57

Russellville (21-7, 8-4): Ealy 12, Willis 9, Burk 8, Campbell 5, Robinson 4, White 3, Stroud 3.

Siloam Springs (17-9, 10-2): Ross 21, Wleklinski 15, Keehn 12, Jacklik 5, Stephenson 3, Smith 1.

Greenwood 70, Siloam Springs 18

GREENWOOD -- A power outage delayed the start of Tuesday's game between the top two girls' teams in the 5A-West and even short-circuited the shot clock.

The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs, though, were playing with high voltage in a 70-18 win against Siloam Springs at H.B. Stewart Arena.

Greenwood (24-2, 11-0) never trailed on Tuesday, scoring 22 points in the first quarter and putting the game away with 28 points in the third quarter.

"After the last time we played, our kids knew they had to play," Greenwood coach Clay Reeves said. "Our kids have been in the toughest games against the toughest teams in the state all year and been in tough games their whole careers. That game we played at Siloam Springs a month ago, we were fortunate to win that game."

Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs removed any drama quickly.

Mady Cartwright hit two 3-pointers, and Trusty drove the baseline for a basket for an 8-0 lead after Siloam Springs started off with three turnovers and two missed shots in its first five possessions.

After Brooke Ross and Mimo Jacklik hit successive treys for Siloam Springs, Greenwood went on a 12-0 run.

Trusty scored, Adriana Rusin hit a driving jumper, Trusty bagged a trey from the corner, Brooklyn Woolsey hit another three, and Izzy Smith converted a fast-break layup for a 20-6 lead with 1:28 left in the opening quarter on the way to a 22-10 lead to start the second quarter.

Greenwood took a 33-16 lead at the half, scoring the final six points of the second quarter and then scoring the first 12 points of the third quarter, forcing the Lady Panthers into turnovers on six straight possessions.

After Jacklik converted a steal into a layup for Siloam Springs with 4:59 left in the third quarter, Greenwood went on a 16-0 run to end the quarter for a 61-18 cushion and apply the mercy rule.

"We didn't come out and respond or adjust very well to their pressure," Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery said. "We might as well not get off the bus. They're obviously tradition-rich and peaking at the right time. You can tell they're on a mission. We looked scared in the moment."

Greenwood forced the Lady Panthers into 32 turnovers for the game, including 19 in the second half.

Cartwright scored 18 points for Greenwood and had six rebounds. Trusty added 17 points, and Smith 16 off the bench with 11 in the first half.

Ross and Jacklik each scored seven points for Siloam Springs.

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette correspondent Leland Barclay contributed to this report