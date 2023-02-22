LETTER: Polygamy, marriage and the Old Testament

Polygamy, Marriage, and the Old Testament

A recent opinion piece in the Herald-Leader advanced the idea that the Bible itself contradicts the Christian idea of marriage between one man and one woman. Particularly, the author claims that God did not write this idea -- humans did -- and that God's idea of marriage, in fact, includes polygamy.

However, we should note a few points about these claims. First, just because a statement is attributed to God doesn't mean a human didn't write it. We see this in our own politics; the news may say the President gave a speech, but that speech may have been written by a speechwriter. The same idea applies here -- the Bible can say that God said something, but we know it says that because a human wrote it down.

The author of the opinion piece cited three specific biblical passages: Deuteronomy 21:10-14, Numbers 31:17 and Exodus 21:7-10. Speaking about Exodus 21:7-10, the author describes polygamous relationships as ones with "no mutual love intended," and yet verse 10 also says that men were not to "diminish... food... clothing, or... marital rights." If marital rights were kept in mind, then this verse includes the possibility of mutual love. Regarding Numbers 31:17, the term used in the original Hebrew is the word for "woman," not the word for "little girl." Finally, regarding Deuteronomy 21:10-14, it should be noted that the Bible doesn't endorse polygamy just because it describes polygamy. We make this distinction all the time; if the news reports a mass shooting, we don't assume that the news anchors approve of what happened just because they talk about it. We should treat the Bible the same way. Biblical disapproval of polygamy is often indicated in the way that it describes the consequences of polygamy: it includes envy (Genesis 30:1) and grief (1 Samuel 1:6-7) among these.

Finally, Jesus himself gives a rejection of polygamy in the New Testament when he is asked about divorce. Regarding the permission of divorce, he says, "Because of your hardness of heart, he wrote you this commandment. But from the beginning of creation God made them male and female" (Mark 10:6). (By "he," Jesus means Moses.) Then Jesus quotes Genesis 2:24, which mentions a father and a mother. Thus, Jesus endorses Genesis and not polygamy. That endorsement supersedes the commands of Exodus, Numbers and Deuteronomy; therefore, Christians should adhere to it, not to a Pharisee-like devotion to the law.

Jonathan Marks

Siloam Springs