New-look Panthers ready to take field

A new look Siloam Springs baseball team is ready to hit the field.

The Panthers are scheduled to open their 2023 season on Monday at home against Stilwell, Okla., at James Butts Baseball Complex.

"We've got a bunch of hard working dudes," said first-year coach J Keith. "If they come out and play as well as they have in the fall, we'll be really good."

The Panthers (12-16, 4-10 5A-West in 2022) will certainly have some different players in key positions this spring with the loss of multi-year starters J.P. Wills, Jacob Gilbert, Christian Ledeker and others to graduation last year.

That's opened up some spots for not only returning players but new faces as well.

"Attitude and effort are things I'm looking for as a first-year coach," Keith said.

The Panthers will have five seniors on the roster in Nick Driscoll, Andrew Pilcher, Spencer Stephenson, Logan Williamson and Ryder Winfrey.

Driscoll played mostly first base last year, but can play all positions on the infield and also pitch.

"We can move him around," Keith said, adding that Driscoll plays with a lot of confidence coming off a strong football season.

"You can tell he's 18 and a little stronger," Keith said. "Those football kids that get to play, you can tell the difference. He's a lot stronger."

Pilcher, a right-handed pitcher, signed to play baseball at University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He'll also play some third base and shortstop.

"If he stays healthy and keeps his attitude and body language good, he'll be really good," Keith said.

Stephenson, a left-hander, will pitch primarily for Siloam Springs. He threw the third most innings on the team last year. Keith said Stephenson has done a good job of throwing strikes in the offseason.

"We'll rely on him a lot," he said.

Williamson plays in the outfield and will help the Panthers out on the base paths.

"He's a good kid and a hard worker," Keith said. "I like having Logan around a lot."

Winfrey will play multiple positions, including the corner outfield spots and catch.

"He does a little bit of it all," Keith said. "We can put him anywhere. He's a solid ballplayer."

The Panthers have three juniors in Nolan Wills, Blake Beckett and Andrew Elkins.

Wills will have the opportunity to start at shortstop and pitch along with being one of the top hitters in the lineup.

"As long as we keep him off those rodeo bulls and cowboying it up, he's going to be a good ballplayer," Keith said with a laugh.

Beckett plays second base and has some pop in his bat, the coach said. He's battled some injuries this past fall and spring, but has shown good leadership skills.

Elkins is going to be one of the Panthers' top pitchers. He's dropped his arm slot to a three-quarters look and is throwing harder than last year.

"He could be a huge, huge piece in that rotation," Keith said.

Several sophomores are in the mix for playing time.

Jackson Still, another SSHS football player, has a bright future as a baseball player, his coach said. He will play center field and pitch.

"He wants to be good," Keith said. "He wants to compete. He's a guy you can tell he plays quarterback."

Josiah Thompson has an opportunity play first base and be a key contributor in the lineup.

"He's got a big bat," Keith said. "When he hits it it's loud. It's super loud."

Bode Butler will get an opportunity to play on the right side of the infield.

Landon Fain, a returning starter, moves to catcher and has a chance to play a high level of baseball, his coach said.

Dane Marlatt, Alec Pearson and Aidan Gayler are all in the mix as sophomores.

Marlatt will play some third base, while Pearson started in center field for Gentry last year and Gayler pitched.

Freshmen Jonathan Hyde, Max Carter, Jack O'Brien and Crew Webb also are expected to contribute.