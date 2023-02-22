Ninth-grade teams advance at NWRV Conference Tournament

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys basketball team defeated Alma 39-34 Monday, Feb. 20 in the opening round of the Northwest River Valley Conference Tournament at Farmington.

With the win, the Panthers (17-6) advance to the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday against Farmington.

Alma (9-11) led 9-8 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs outscored the Airedales 18-9 in the second to take a 26-18 lead at halftime.

The Panthers maintained a eight-point lead, 33-25, heading into the fourth quarter.

Stewart Schwaninger led the Panthers with 18 points, while Eli Mann had nine, A.J. Moore eight, and Max Carter and Evan Allen each with two.

Sam Schlegel led Alma (9-11) with 20 points.

On Thursday, the ninth grade boys finished the regular season with a 42-31 loss at Farmington.

With the loss, Siloam Springs finished 5-5 in Northwest River Valley Conference play.

Farmington led 14-13 after the first quarter and 21-19 at halftime. Farmington extended its lead to 32-27 going into the fourth quarter.

Moore led the Panthers with 10 points, while Schwaninger had nine, Allen five, Bennett Naustvik four and Mann three.

Ninth grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls advanced to the semifinal round of the Northwest River Valley Conference Tournament with a 42-37 opening round victory over Greenwood on Monday, Feb. 20, at Farmington.

Greenwood led 13-9 after the first quarter and 23-17 at halftime.

Siloam Springs (12-11) cut the Lady Bulldogs' lead to 31-30 entering the fourth quarter and outscored Greenwood 12-6 in the final quarter.

Eighth-grader Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers with 16 points, while Keelyn Seagraves had 10, Cenzi Johnson nine, Natalie Perez four, Jadyn O'Brien two and Reagan Bishop one.

The ninth-grade girls will now play No. 1 seed Farmington at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the semifinals. The finals will be played at 5:30 p.m. at Farmington.

The Lady Panthers wrapped up the regular season with a 51-21 loss to Farmington at Panther Activity Center on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Farmington led 23-0 after the first quarter, 38-5 at halftime and 45-10 going into the fourth quarter.

Johnson led Siloam Springs with seven points, while Perez had six, Kenlee Moore and Jones each with three and O'Brien two. Siloam Springs finished Northwest River Valley Conference play with a 4-6 record.

Eighth grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth grade boys dropped a 35-18 loss at Farmington in the Panthers' final game of the season.

Siloam Springs (10-7) trailed 10-3 after the first quarter, 19-9 at halftime and 25-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Ryan Shipp led the Panthers with seven points, while Gavin Kooistra and Chris Gunter each had four and Camden Newell three.

Eighth grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth grade girls' season ended Thursday, Feb. 16, with a 48-26 loss to Farmington at Panther Activity Center.

Farmington led 15-4 after the first quarter and 27-6 at halftime. The Lady Cardinals led 38-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Erika Ellis led Siloam Springs (11-4) with seven points, while Madison Workman had five, Juleeann Dunn four, Addilyn Elmore three, Audrey DeShane, Lilli Cox and Lili Huffaker each with two and Vivian Della Rosa one.

Seventh grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh grade boys lost to Farmington 44-23 in the Panthers' season finale.

Siloam Springs (12-6) led 9-7 after the first quarter, but Farmington rallied for a 26-16 lead at halftime and 33-21 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Christian Linn led the Panthers with six points, while Marcus Smith, Ryan Vachon and Cale Sutulovich each had four, Caden Noel three and Skyler Hipp two.

Seventh grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh grade girls' season came to an end Thursday, Feb. 16, with a 47-16 loss to Farmington.

Farmington led 17-1 after the first quarter and 34-5 at halftime. The Lady Cardinals led 45-12 going into the fourth quarter.

Abby O'Brien led the Lady Panthers (3-12) with 14 points, while Yessica Salazar had two.