ON TAP
Wednedsay's games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
NWRV Conf. Semifinals at Farmington
Siloam Springs 9th vs. Farmington^6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
NWRV Conf. Semifinals at Farmington
Siloam Springs 9th vs. Farmington^7:45 p.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sooner Athletic Conf. Tourn. Quarterfinals
JBU women at Wayland Baptist^6 p.m.
JBU men at Langston^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Lincoln at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
NWRV Conf. Tourn. at Farmington
Ninth-grade girls finals^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
NWRV Conf. Tourn. at Farmington
Ninth-grade boys finals^7 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Harrison^6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Harrison^7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVING
at Russellville Aquatic Center
Class 5A State Dive Meet^3:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
at Russellville Aquatic Center
Class 5A State Swim Meet^10 a.m.
Monday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament
at Mid-America Christian, Oklahoma City
Women's semifinals^1/3 p.m.
Men's semifinals^6/8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Stilwell, Okla. at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Springdale^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Springdale^8 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament
at Mid-America Christian, Oklahoma City
Women's finals^5:30 p.m.
Men's finals^8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Siloam Springs at Bentonville West^6:30 p.m.
