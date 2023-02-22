Manage Subscription
News Obituaries Sports Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections
On Tap

by Graham Thomas | February 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednedsay's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

NWRV Conf. Semifinals at Farmington

Siloam Springs 9th vs. Farmington^6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

NWRV Conf. Semifinals at Farmington

Siloam Springs 9th vs. Farmington^7:45 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sooner Athletic Conf. Tourn. Quarterfinals

JBU women at Wayland Baptist^6 p.m.

JBU men at Langston^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Lincoln at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

NWRV Conf. Tourn. at Farmington

Ninth-grade girls finals^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

NWRV Conf. Tourn. at Farmington

Ninth-grade boys finals^7 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Harrison^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Harrison^7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL DIVING

at Russellville Aquatic Center

Class 5A State Dive Meet^3:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

at Russellville Aquatic Center

Class 5A State Swim Meet^10 a.m.

Monday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament

at Mid-America Christian, Oklahoma City

Women's semifinals^1/3 p.m.

Men's semifinals^6/8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Stilwell, Okla. at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Springdale^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Springdale^8 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament

at Mid-America Christian, Oklahoma City

Women's finals^5:30 p.m.

Men's finals^8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Bentonville West^6:30 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Print Headline: On Tap

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

