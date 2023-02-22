ON TAP

Wednedsay's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

NWRV Conf. Semifinals at Farmington

Siloam Springs 9th vs. Farmington^6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

NWRV Conf. Semifinals at Farmington

Siloam Springs 9th vs. Farmington^7:45 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sooner Athletic Conf. Tourn. Quarterfinals

JBU women at Wayland Baptist^6 p.m.

JBU men at Langston^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Springdale Har-Ber at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Lincoln at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

NWRV Conf. Tourn. at Farmington

Ninth-grade girls finals^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

NWRV Conf. Tourn. at Farmington

Ninth-grade boys finals^7 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Harrison^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Harrison^7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL DIVING

at Russellville Aquatic Center

Class 5A State Dive Meet^3:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

at Russellville Aquatic Center

Class 5A State Swim Meet^10 a.m.

Monday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament

at Mid-America Christian, Oklahoma City

Women's semifinals^1/3 p.m.

Men's semifinals^6/8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Stilwell, Okla. at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Springdale^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Springdale^8 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament

at Mid-America Christian, Oklahoma City

Women's finals^5:30 p.m.

Men's finals^8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Bentonville West^6:30 p.m.

