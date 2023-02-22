Panthers begin first season under Moses

Craig Moses knows something about high expectations and he's not shying away from them one bit in his first year at the helm of the Siloam Springs boys soccer program.

"I came from a program expected to make a big deep run in the playoffs and win a state championship," said Moses, who won a state title at Hot Springs Lakeside in 2018. He also coached the Rams to three other state boys finals appearances, including two straight against Siloam Springs in 2011 and 2012.

Now Moses is in charge of the Panthers soccer program, which hasn't tasted a state championship since 2017 and hasn't played for one since 2019.

"That's what I expect here," Moses said. "I expect to win a state championship. That's what we expect to do."

Siloam Springs finished the 2022 season 13-4-4, with a 10-2-2 mark in 5A-West play. The Panthers lost 1-0 to Maumelle in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

The Panthers begin their journey on Thursday with an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Springdale Har-Ber at Panther Stadium. The regular season begins Monday at Springdale followed by another game Tuesday at Bentonville West.

The program is flush with players, totaling nearly 60 kids in grades 9-12.

Moses said he'll try to run two junior varsity teams, which will alternate playing games, along with the varsity.

"We have depth here," Moses said. "Coach (Eric) Perez and I are both excited about that."

The Panthers will run a similar 4-3-2-1 formation that they ran under Luke Shoemaker, who moved into an administration job.

Moses said defense will be a priority for the Panthers.

"We're going to play good, solid defense with a good counterattack coming off that," he said. "My big thing is I'm going to play what fits the kids. Later on we may have to change, who knows."

Freshman Layne Mason will man the goal for the Panthers with senior R.J. Reyna backing him up.

Moses said Mason is "very knowledgeable" in goal and "has those keeper instincts."

As for Reyna, "I'd like to keep him on the field because that puts us in a better position on the field."

Junior Lee Hernandez and senior Alejandro Fierro are expected to man the center back positions.

The outside backs have been a battle between seniors Cristian Lopez, Jose Santillian, Yair Ariza and Sam Herndon.

"We actually have six guys that's going to play back there," Moses said. "All of them can play and that's going to help us with our legs. ... I think we've got a good crew back there."

Junior Anthony Sandoval is at a holding midfielder and can distribute the ball and play good defense.

"He's a true six (position)," Moses said. "It fits him well. He can also push up and score from distance."

The Panthers will have two wingers. Dylan Garcia could be one while Lopez or Reyna could play another.

"I like Dylan at the wing," Moses said. "I want somebody that's quick and agile and always waiting right there."

The wings will be responsible for playing both sides of the field.

Senior Ronald Mancia and sophomore Carlos Sandoval are at the forefront for attacking midfielders.

"Ronald is a leader on the field," Moses said. "He gets emotional but that's how this team is. They wear their emotions on their sleeve. It means a lot to them."

Moses said Carlos Sandoval is a natural scorer who they would like to keep in the middle of the field.

"He's really good," Moses said. "Very mature for his age, very impressed when he came out. He has shown a lot of maturity there. He, Anthony (Sandoval) and Ronald all play really well together. They have some good chemistry."

Both Mancia and Carlos Sandoval could play forward as well as Reyna and Garcia.

Seniors Jesse Sosa and Nathan Rostoni also will get a look in the midfield.

Freshman Anderson Lara also may get a look at forward.

"Forward is something we'll get to play with," Moses said.

Moses said returning starter Ben Stratman is out for the year with an injury.