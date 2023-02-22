SSHS softball to lean on core group

The Siloam Springs softball team kicks off its 2023 season on Thursday at home against Lincoln in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game with the season-opener on Monday at Rogers Heritage.

The Lady Panthers will be shorthanded in the early going with a few players still in basketball, but there is a core of experience returning from last year's team, according to coach Emily Grace Ruggeri.

"It's a small group, but having this core group of players with experience we're hoping is going to pay off for us this season," she said.

The Lady Panthers have two seniors in Hannah Mather and Jaelynn Avery.

Mather plays shortstop and will be part of the Lady Panthers' pitching rotation. She'll also hit leadoff.

Mather hit .372 with one home run and seven RBIs during last season, which saw the Lady Panthers go 5-22 and 1-13 in 5A-West Conference play.

"She leads by example," Ruggeri said of Mather. "We expect she'll be able to show these younger ones the way."

Avery played some designated player and second base a year ago and she'll be expected to play a similar role this year, the coach said.

Juniors Aspeyn Downing and Morgan Williamson are returning starters.

Downing plays catcher and hits in the middle of the lineup. Downing hit .299 last year with one home run and 12 RBIs.

"She has a lot of experience catching and also swings a big bat," Ruggeri said. "We really need her to step up this year and be a leader, commanding the field behind the plate."

Williamson has played all over the field in previous seasons. She's being counted on in the outfield and at first base.

Sophomore Kaidence Prendergast launched seven home runs and had 24 RBIs while hitting .450 at a freshman in 2022.

She'll join the Lady Panthers at the conclusion of basketball season. She'll play third base and outfield.

"K.P.'s been in basketball," Ruggeri said. "We are excited to have her back, playing third base and some outfield. She's a big threat at the plate. We're looking for her to take on a leadership role. We're expecting big things from her."

Kayleigh Castaneda saw a lot of playing time as a freshman last year. Ruggeri said she'll play in the infield and outfield.

Sophomore Andrea Reynoso returns as an outfielder.

Freshman Blair Morris will play a significant role, which includes pitching and middle infield.

Ava Howie and Hailey Janes have been two very committed players in the offseason, Ruggeri said.

"They've been at all practices working hard," she said.

The Lady Panthers expect to get freshmen Reagan Bishop and Callie May once they complete basketball season.

"I feel like with the people we have we can continue to improve on what we've built each year prior," Ruggeri said. "We plan to continue to improve this year and build off the experience these girls have at the varsity level as underclassmen."