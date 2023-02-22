Track athletes compete at state indoor meet

The Siloam Springs track and field teams participated in the State Indoor Meet held Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center at the University of Arkansas.

Both teams scored seven points each with the Siloam Springs girls finishing 16th in Class 5A, while the boys finished 19th.

Lake Hamilton was the state indoor champion for 5A, while Russellville took the title for the boys.

Reese Sutulovich placed third in the shot put at 31-10 with Oneida Batres in 13th at 26-2.

Esther Norwood placed eighth in the girls long jump at 15-1.5, while Jeri Roy was 10th at 14-4.

Roy finished ninth in the triple jump at 31-8.5 and Norwood 10th at 31-2.5.

Norwood placed 13th in the 60 meter hurdles at 11.09 seconds, while Roy was 17th at 11.41.

Norwood finished 20th in the 200-meter dash at 29.03, with Roy in 22nd at 29.27.

Ava Scarberough took 20th in the 60-meter dash at 8.89 while Mia Ahrens was 28th at 9.42.

Boys

Jack O'Brien placed fifth in the high jump at 5-10 with Jonathan Graves placing 12th at 5-4,

Silas Tugwell finished sixth in the triple jump at 41-1.

Anthony Cruz finished tied for ninth in the pole vault at 10-6.

Jonathan Bishop took 12th in the shot put at 38-10.25 with Noah Race 15th at 36-4.

Graves placed 12th in the 200-meter dash at 23.75 with Eli Hargett 32nd at 26.02.

Conner Mitchell finished 15th in the 800-meter run at 2:17.55, while Cruz was 19th at 2:20.25

Tugwell placed 16th in the long jump at 18-5.25, while Mikey McKinley was 17th at 18-4.5.

George Leroy took 22nd in the 400-meter dash at 56.44.

Boone Eldridge finished 24th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:36.53 with Blake Kuykendall 26th at 5:43.82.

McKinley placed 25th in the 60-meter dash at 7.49 with Stone Stephens 38th at 7.90.

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to open their outdoor season on March 3 at the Van Buren Running Festival.