The Siloam Springs girls soccer team advanced to the Class 5A state championship game for the first time since 2018 and fell one goal short in a 1-0 loss to Searcy.

Prior to that, the Lady Panthers (20-4) had won 17 straight games, including a 14-0 mark in 5A-West Conference play.

Heading into the 2023 season, which begins on Thursday with an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game against Springdale Har-Ber at 5 p.m. at Panther Stadium, SSHS girls coach Abby Jones said the vibe around this year's team feels different than a year ago.

"Last year we felt like we had something to prove," Jones said. "This year we know we're contenders. Last year we were fighting to get back on top and now I think we know we're there."

Since winning five straight state titles from 2014 to 2018, the Lady Panthers program had failed to get out of the state quarterfinals in 2019 and 2021, both times losing 1-0 to Searcy, and in 2020 there was no state tournament because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"For the last several seasons it's been about climbing back up the mountain," Jones said. "This year the girls know their potential. It's not about trying to prove everyone wrong but trying to prove ourselves right."

Siloam Springs has seven returning starters in its 4-3-3 formation.

Norah Perkins, a freshman, is set to take over in goal. Perkins has played several club seasons and is skilled at the position, Jones said.

"I think her experience in the goal gives me confidence in her," Jones said. "She knows what she's doing. It's taking some time to get used to the speed of play. There's a different pace here but I'm confident she'll adjust quickly."

Junior Ahnaka Buxton provides a quality backup in goal, Jones said.

In front of goal, the Lady Panthers will count on a host of players, including a couple still in basketball in seniors Anna Wleklinski and Cailee Johnson (nine assists in 2022).

"As soon as they get back they'll help us in the back," Jones said.

Junior Shelby Smith, Chaney Stanaland, sophomores Trinity Brown and Rin Bos and freshman Hannah Palmer are all in the mix, she said.

Stanaland has played forward for Siloam Springs in the past but plays center back for her club team and "she likes it back there."

Smith (five assists) will likely man an outside back and is capable of covering a lot of ground, her coach said.

Senior Clara Church (two goals, three assists) and Buxton will play a holding midfield position, which Jones said doesn't get a lot of glory but is crucial because it starts the Lady Panthers' attack and stops the opponent's attack.

"Clara is a big leader for us. The team follows her," Jones said. "Ahnaka is really solid and good at distribution."

The center holding mid is flanked by two attacking midfielders.

The Lady Panthers return junior Abby Ballesteros (nine goals, seven assists) and Ellen Slater (five goals, seven assists) in that position.

"They both control tempo in the game," Jones said. "Without them, the forwards don't have the opportunities they have. Abby and Ellen just work so well together too. They have good chemistry."

Freshman Vanessa Frias, a cross country standout, also figures in the midfield mix as does Chelsea Morales.

Junior forward Jetta Broquard returns after scoring a team-high 28 goals last year and leading the team with 14 assists.

"She started strong as a freshman (in 2021) and each year had gotten better," Jones said of Jetta Broquard, who will be joined up top by her freshman sister Mesa Broquard.

"It'll be interesting to see her play with her sister," Jones said. "They get along so well. It will be cool to see them playing side by side. Between the two of them, they're going to have a lot of goals.

"Mesa for being a freshman, her strength and understanding of the game amazes me. She sees things so well. Her soccer skills are pretty impeccable. She's going to be a weapon."

Senior Faith Ellis (two goals, three assists), another basketball player, could see time up top in the attack or play at outside back.

Senior Ariella Vogus, junior Isabella Anglin-Rovira and freshman Cenzi Johnson also vying for playing time.